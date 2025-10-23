A look inside Britt and Taz’s completed house on The Block 2025

The Block 2025 auction day is fast approaching, and as we count down to the grand finale, it’s time to take a look inside Britt and Taz’s completed home.
With clever design choices and thoughtful touches that add warmth and character, here’s a sneak peek at what makes House three stand out before the big day.
The Block 2025: Britt and Taz’s house
Bathroom
Week 1
The first week of the competition wasn’t easy for Britt and Taz, who scored 24/30 for their bathroom.
Coming in third place, the judges believed the vanity height was wrong and the floor-to-ceiling tiling was unnecessary.
Kids Bedrooms
Week 2
In week two, Britt and Taz found their stride, taking the win for their kids’ bedrooms.
Receiving 28/30 for their rooms, the experts loved the modern country wood and styling.
Master Ensuite
Week 3
Britt and Taz couldn’t continue their winning streak into week three, with their master ensuite described as an “upmarket abattoir” thanks to the inclusion of an archway and separate shower area.
While Marty was harsh on the “cold” and “scary” room, Darren disagreed, describing it as calm and serene but admitting the styling had let the team down. The divisive views saw the judges award them 21.5 out of 30, placing them fifth.
Master Bedroom
Week 4
Britt and Taz found their groove once more, taking out another win in week four.
The judges applauded the details, design, and walk-in wardrobe, scoring them 29/30.
Living & Dining Room
Week 5
Week five was another strong week for Britt and Taz, who came second for their living and dining room.
The judges applauded their use of timber and the attention to detail, scoring them 28.5/30.
Rumpus Room
Week 6
House three’s decision to use the space as a gym instead of a second living area was seen as a mistake by the judges, who thought it would impact them during Auctions. Choosing to re-imagine the rumpus room as a pilates studio was “too niche” for the market, according to Shaynna.
The judges scored Britt and Taz 20 ½ /30.
Kitchen
Week 7
Britt and Taz landed their third win of the season with their kitchen after using their appliance package win from week two to elevate the space. All three judges were huge fans of room, with Shaynna declaring the house was now her “front runner” of the season.
They received 28.5/30 for the room.
Guest Suite
Week 8
The couple’s decision to use rustic-looking wall paneling for their guest suite saw the judges label the space unpolished, but it was their inability to finish the bathroom that saw them struggle to win points.
Landing fifth, the couple earned 19/30 for the room.
Back of House
Week 9
Week nine was a big week for the teams as they were tasked with completing the entire back of their houses.
Labeled classy, sophisticated, and timeless, Britt and Taz were applauded for their functionality and came first with a score of 28/30.
Terrace & Shed
Week 10
Britt and Taz received a score of 27/30 for their terrace and shed area, with the judges concerned their speakeasy gamble would impact them from a real estate perspective – especially after they transformed the rumpus room into a pilates studio.
Backyard & Pool
Week 11
Britt and Taz were busy during Landscaping week, as they included a creek, sauna, ice bath, greenhouse and chicken coup.
The judges had mixed reactions to the series’s first inclusion of a creek, but agreed the misplaced pilates studio would have been a perfect inclusion for their cabana. They received 37 ¾ /40 for their backyard and pool, resulting in a third-place finish.
Front Yard
Week 12
Britt and Taz’s decision to incorporate local Indigenous art on the garage door during front yard and facade week was applauded; however, the judges critiqued the sparse planting.
They received 31/40 for the space, landing in fifth place for the last week of the competition.