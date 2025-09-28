EXCLUSIVE: Mitch & Mark’s brutal reviews of the teams’ final internal rooms on The Block

Week nine of The Block 2025 marked a major milestone on this year’s season as all internal rooms were finally completed. And design power couple Mitch and Mark didn’t hold back with their brutally honest assessments.

Speaking exclusively with Woman’s Day, the former Block winners shared their unfiltered thoughts on each couple’s butler’s pantries, laundries, mud rooms, powder rooms, and garages.

With the competition reaching the pointy end, every detail matters more than ever – and Mitch and Mark weren’t afraid to call out the teams who are dropping the ball when it counts most!

(Credit: Nine)

EMMA AND BEN (HOUSE ONE)

Starting with house one, Mitch and Mark had some tough words for the usually beloved couple Emma and Ben.

“Oh my goodness, you two seem just beautiful. The loveliest couple ever. Can’t say the same for your rooms this week, guys,” the duo stated bluntly. “You had a layout disaster. You can’t afford to be dropping the ball this close to the end of the game.”

(Credit: Nine)

HAN AND CAN (HOUSE TWO)

House two’s Han and Can received mixed feedback from the design experts.

The positive? Their functional approach to key spaces.

“We really loved the separation of laundry and butler’s pantry. And you had a fridge, which is fantastic,” Mitch and Mark noted approvingly.

However, they weren’t impressed with some missed opportunities and questionable design choices: “But we do think you lost some storage opportunities there as well. The garage, though, works well if you live in Vegas. Not for us in Daylesford.”

(Credit: Nine)

BRITT AND TAZ (HOUSE THREE)

Week nine belonged to Britt and Taz, who earned glowing praise from both the judges and the former Block champions.

“Oh my goodness, guys. All your spaces worked perfectly. And they’re in keeping with the rest of your home. It’s all tying together,” Mitch and Mark gushed. “If you can keep going like this, guys, I reckon you’re in a good position to win this whole competition.”

The couple was named the clear winners of the week, though their rooms weren’t without their flaws.

The duo had one major concern: “Your painting needs a lot of attention. You’re just not getting it right. Don’t know how you got a 10.”

(Credit: Nine)

SONNY AND ALICIA (HOUSE FOUR)

House four’s Sonny and Alicia faced criticism for some fundamental design decisions that didn’t work for the judges.

“Problems with mixing butler’s pantry and laundry together. That just doesn’t work,” Mitch and Mark explained. While they appreciated having “a fridge, which is fantastic,” other choices fell flat.

The powder room proved particularly controversial: “The colour drenching in the powder room, not for us. It felt more like a coffin than a high-end hotel. Not sure what Shaynna was thinking.”

(Credit: Nine)

ROBBY AND MAT (HOUSE FIVE)

The final house received perhaps the most mixed review of the week. Robby and Mat excelled in some areas while falling short in others.

“Guys, great butler’s pantry. You had everything you needed. And it looked beautiful,” the design duo praised. However, they were less impressed with the laundry solution: “A Euro laundry in a house this size, I’m sorry, guys, doesn’t cut it.”

The powder room proved to be their most polarising space: “But your playful powder room. Controversial, but I love it. Maybe in another house, though.”

