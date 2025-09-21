Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
EXCLUSIVE: Here’s what Mitch and Mark really thought about the guest suites on The Block 2025

Mitch and Mark aren't going easy on anyone!
The Block week 8Nine

This week on The Block 2025, it was all about guest bedrooms, but Mitch and Mark weren’t holding back when it came to calling out the contestants.

From on-trend colours to unfinished rooms, the design duo gave Woman’s Day their unfiltered verdicts on who nailed it and who completely missed the mark.

THEIR THOUGHTS ON THE TEAMS

Emma and Ben The Block
Mitch and Mark think there was room for improvement when it comes to Emma and Ben’s guest bedroom. (Credit: Nine)

Emma and Ben (House One)

Emma and Ben, guys, congratulations. You finished. Your bathroom was lovely, but your bed styling was crap,” Mitch and Mark said. For God’s sake, iron the sheets and the bed linen.”

“I don’t know how the judges can give a 10, saying there’s no room for improvement. There was.”

Han and Can guest room the block
Mitch and Mark weren’t big fans of the rug in Han and Can’s guest bedroom. (Credit: Nine)

Han and Can (House Two)

House Two scored some praise for their design choices, but Mitch and Mark weren’t impressed with their lack of progress.

“You didn’t finish? I cannot see any reason why somebody doesn’t finish on this season of The Block,” they questioned.

“Anyway, Nice bedroom,” the pair continued. “I liked the wardrobe where it was. The rug down the end of the bed? Just get rid of it, or get a bigger rug. It was nice.”

The Block Britt and Taz guest bedroom
The wood panelling wasn’t a bug hit with Mitch and Mark (Credit: Nine)

Britt and Taz (House Three)

“Oh my goodness, you didn’t finish…what’s that about? You should have finished, guys. It’s week eight. By now, you should know what you’re doing.”

It wasn’t just the unfinished room that was a miss with Mitch and Mark, who also had critiques on Britt and Tazz’s bold wood panelling feature.

“That wood panelling everywhere — oh my God, it was all uneven,” they added. “It just didn’t work. I’m sorry. I don’t know what other people saw. I saw a big miss.”

Sonny and Alicia guest bedroom the block
(Credit: Nine)

Sonny and Alicia (House Four)

For Sonny and Alicia, Mitch and Mark also weren’t entirely on board with the styling.

“Look, you finished. Well done,” they started. “But the colour drenching? That’s enough! It’s a trend. I’m with Marty, it’s a trend and it will go away, and then people will be repainting walls.”

“Nice enough,” the pair continued, explaining that although Sonny and Alicia did a “good job,” there was “nothing memorable” about the room.

Robby and Matt guest bedroom the block
(Credit: Nine)

Robby and Matt (House Five)

Finally, Mitch and Mark saw a lot of promise in Robby and Matt’s room.

“I love where you are going. Nice, big wardrobe, lovely colour palette. Love those chairs, like the wallpaper, and the bathroom is going in the right direction. Just finish, you should have won.”

Emma and Ben The Block
(Credit: Nine)
MITCH AND MARK’S WEEK 8 WINNER

Despite the sharp critiques, Emma and Ben managed to claim the top spot again.

“I’m waiting for the memorable rooms from The Block like we used to have in the old days,” Mark admitted, before revealing who the pair believes won the week. “The winner — we’re going to give it to Emma and Ben. Well done. Not sure about the 10s, but you got it finished.”

