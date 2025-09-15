Tempers fray and alliances disintegrate when the teams start to sabotage each other on The Block

There are no more happy families on The Block as cheating allegations are made, ideas are “stolen” and a body corporate meeting fractures friend-ships beyond repair. It’s the seven days the contestants are referring to as “the week from hell”.

“This is when the game really started,” hairdresser Mat of House 5 tells TV WEEK about the body corporate meeting. “It got quite confrontational because people were thinking we had done things against the rules to get our cellar across the line, but then everyone started to turn on each other, not just us – it was fantastic!”

Tears are shed at this weeks body corporate. (Credit: CH9)

At the meeting nothing is left on the table as Alicia uses the moment to share just how much her former bestie, Britt, hurt her when she stood her up for a shopping trip the previous week. And Britt doesn’t hold back – she retaliates by accusing Alicia and Sonny of cheating.

“It was a complete deflection,” claims dental practice manager Alicia, 42, of House 4. “I was actually disgusted. We had helped them so much. When it all goes down, I was really upset. I went to the van crying and she never came and said sorry.”

Emma and Ben also land themselves in hot (and cold) water with Alicia and Sonny when Ben sabotages Sonny’s flotation device in a McCafe swimming challenge. Sonny is known as a strong swimmer and first prize is a sauna.

Even nice couple Ben and Emma are doing it tough this week. (Credit: CH9)

“All of a sudden I had an anchor and not a floatie,” reveals Sonny, 44. “It was a shock. It was premeditated and some of the other houses were outraged.”

Then, Emma and Ben announce at the Domain Buyers Jury, one of the biggest nights of the season, that they too are creating an underground wine cellar – which completely blindsides Mat and Robby, who have been working on theirs since week one.

“They didn’t invent wine cellars,” declares engineer Ben, 32, of House 1. “They’re quite common to have in a space,” adds pole dance teacher Emma, 33. “Especially in Daylesford.”

As for Han and Can over at House 2, they manage to stay out of most of the drama this week, but that doesn’t mean they don’t struggle internally.

Things heat up between Han and Can as the ensuite pressure rises. (Credit: CH9)

“We had no idea they were fighting so much,” Alicia says.

“We’d hear there was something going on at House 2,” Sonny explains. “But that could be anything. A building falling down, a relationship breakdown… no one was reporting the girls are having a big barney.”

With so much tension and divide between the houses, a Guest Bedroom and Ensuite to deliver and a Domain Buyers Jury party to be thrown, will anyone even get near to completing their rooms this week?

