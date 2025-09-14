The Block judges revolt over Scott Cam’s massive payday!

The shiny facade of The Block is starting to crack, with tensions brewing behind the scenes after host Scott Cam’s jaw-dropping $2.4 million salary was revealed.

“I don’t think many people knew what money he was making and it has totally thrown the cat among the pigeons,” confirmed a source from The Block.

While Scotty, 62, is laughing all the way to the bank, Woman’s Day hears his fellow stars Shaynna Blaze, Darren Palmer and Marty Fox are quietly fuming – and with good reason.

“The judges play a vital role on the show and they cop plenty of criticism. I think there should be some ‘danger money’ in being on a show like The Block as they are all required to use their internet presence to back their comments each week. It is no secret that they get slammed online.”

HAVOC ON THE SET

“Scotty is the face of The Block, but the judges are the heart of it,” our insider says. (Image: Media Mode)

Insiders say Shaynna, who has been with the Nine renovation juggernaut since 2012, was originally hired on a casual “per day” basis, only pocketing cash for the days she appeared on screen.

Over time, that deal evolved into a flat season fee but still only around $60,000 to $90,000 per season.

“Not bad for one day a week for 12 weeks but hardly close to the amount of zeroes Scotty has been pulling in.

“There is a sense of what The Block can do for your profile and that has kept these salaries down.”

Darren, 47, who joined the panel in 2013, is said to be on a similar package. Earning between $50,000 and $60,000 per season.

Meanwhile, newcomer Marty, 38, is rumoured to have been so eager to join the panel that originally he allegedly told producers he’d do it for free.

Though sources whisper his deal is closer to what Shaynna started on, a modest day rate.

Marty bragged to cast members when he was first hired in 2023 that he was only on The Block because he estimated that the show brings his real estate business over $250,000 in free advertising.

Newcomer Marty is believed to be on a modest day rate. (Image: Media Mode)

“It’s caused a bit of havoc,” a well-placed insider dishes.

“They all bring credibility and star power to the show but compared to Scotty’s millions, their pay packets look like loose change.”

Adding fuel to the fire, rival network Seven is believed to be throwing serious money at design star Neale Whitaker, 63, who jumped ship for Renovation Rules, leaving Shaynna and her fellow panellists questioning why they aren’t being valued the same way.

