All the week 6 rumpus room reveals shown on The Block 2025

The Block 2025 contestants have another big week under their belts after completing their rumpus rooms.
And while some teams flourished, others missed the mark.
Here’s how the contestants fared this week!
The Block 2025 rumpus room reveals week six
Emma & Ben
House One’s Emma and Ben really impressed the judges this week, bouncing back from their disappointing result last week.
Marty Fox said he thought the room was very warm and cosy, and it felt very Daylesford while Shaynna Blaze said she would have liked it to have been more kid-friendly.
Overall, Emma and Ben spent $8700 and received a score of 28/30.
Han & Can
Han and Can received really strong feedback from the judges for their rumpus room, as they loved their entertainment oasis and furniture choices.
Marty said it was a very marketable room.
Han and Can spent $11,570 and were given a score of 29.25/30, taking the win!
Britt & Taz
Unfortunately, the judges thought Britt and Taz completely missed the mark by making their rumpus room a wellness space, as it now means they only have one living space inside their luxury home.
Britt and Taz received a score of 20.5/30 and they spent $10,872.
Sonny & Alicia
Sonny and Alicia really turned things around this week, impressing with their luscious burgundy colour drenching.
Darren Palmer noted that he’d been waiting for someone to utilise colour drenching all season, while Shaynna said the room was quintessentially Daylesford.
Sonny and Alicia spent $10,846 and were given a score of 27.5/30.
Robby & Mat
Robby and Mat disappointed the judges this week with their pared back rumpus space.
Shaynna was particularly annoyed at the indoor plants and said they completely dropped the ball.
Robby and Mat received a score of 18/30 and spent $9986 this week.