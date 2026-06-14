A crime that won’t stay buried: Heather Mitchell’s new thriller The Killings at Parrish Station

Two timelines, decades apart. One woman at the centre of a horrific crime and a town of people who don’t believe a word she says. This is the undeniable plot that led actress Heather Mitchell to star in The Killings at Parrish Station.

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“I was immediately interested before I knew much about it,” Heather tells TV WEEK.

“Then, I was told it was a cosmic horror and I thought, ‘Wow, that’s exciting.’ Then I heard who was joining and started to read the scripts – I couldn’t stop.”

Logie winner Heather Mitchell stars in The Killings at Parrish Station, a role she says she’s ‘hooked’ by. (Photo by Sam Tabone/WireImage)

Told as two parallel stories, the crime drama follows Detective Georgia Cooke as she tries to unravel a mystery that seems too strange to be true.

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In 1987, four scientists are found brutally murdered, with one lone survivor unable to explain it. Georgia (played by Mia Wasikowska) and her partner Michael Throne (Xavier Samuel) lead the investigation with links to the supernatural, satanic rituals and disturbing truths.

But the more they find, the more Georgia unravels and her sanity begins to fray. No one believes her – until 37 years later, a string of identical murders brings Georgia (now played by heather Mitchell) back into the nightmare she left behind.

The TV WEEK Logie Award winner says playing two versions of the one character allowed her to see Mia in action.

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“She’s an extraordinary actress,” Heather says.

“Mia is the character in the main body of work so I was happy to be led by her. It’s always a leap of faith for any audience to believe when actors share roles so you don’t want it to look gimmicky or forced. But Georgia is trying to grapple with her past while reconciling with what she knows now. So I thought a lot about that, because it’s quite relevant to today.”

Heather Mitchell plays the older version of character Georgia Cooke in The Killings At Parrish Station. (Image: Supplied) Her younger self is played by Mia Wasikowska. (Image: Supplied)

With fellow stars including Doris Younane, Alan Dale, Robert Taylor and Emmy Lung, Heather says, “everything is there for you to be enthralled.”

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