Have you ever made eye contact with an attractive stranger in public and created a whole romantic scenario in your head? Well, Two Years Later may just be your fantasy turned into a reality.

Advertisement

The funny and relatable romantic drama, Two Years Later has commenced filming with Australian stars Phoebe Tonkin and Brenton Thwaites at the helm.

Can genuine intimacy be formed between Emily and Ryan? (Credit: Paramount)

With filming taking place in Brisbane, Australia, the countdown is officially on and we couldn’t be more excited.

Below, TV WEEK has answered all your burning questions regarding Two Years Later.

Advertisement

What is the plot for Two Years Later?

Two Years Later follows thirty-something singles Emily and Ryan whose brief but daily flirtations during their work commute are abruptly cut off due to COVID-19.

They unexpectedly reconnect two years later. Whether reuniting is fate or dumb luck, it’s an opportunity Ryan isn’t going to miss. He immediately suggests going on eight dates to decide if they’re meant to marry.

Both Phoebe and Brenton are talented Australian actors. (Credit: Getty)

“Together, they navigate personal revelations, unexpected family drama, professional upheavals, and their contrasting worldview – all while discovering genuine intimacy,” the Paramount+ announcement read.

Advertisement

The Paramount+ series created by screenwriter Pete Bridges, will feature eight episodes.

“Two Years Later is unlike anything else on screen, intimate, honest, and refreshingly grounded. Phoebe and Brenton bring extraordinary nuance and chemistry to a story that celebrates the messiness of modern dating,” Paramount Australia’s SVP Content and Programming, Daniel Monaghan said.

When does Two Years Later release?

Unfortunately, there is quite a wait for this series! Paramount+ has shared Two Years Later will release sometime in 2026, but has not yet confirmed the exact date.

Stream a variety of shows in the lead up to Two Years Later’s release on Paramount Plus from $6.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial.

Advertisement

Heather Mitchell stars in Two Years Later. (Credit: Getty)

Who is the cast for Two Years Later?

Leading the series is Phoebe Tonkin as Emily, best known for her roles in Boy Swallows Universe, The Originals, and Bloom. Joining her as lead is Brenton Thwaites as Ryan, best known for Pirates of the Caribbean, The Giver, and Maleficent.

Also starring in the series are Roy Billing (Underbelly), and Heather Mitchell (Fake).

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.