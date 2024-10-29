Aussie actress Phoebe Tonkin has confirmed her relationship status in a new Instagram post, revealing she’s not only dating someone but is actually engaged!

In the post, the 35-year-old shared some snapshots into her and partner Bernard Lagrange’s “summer of love.”

The first photo was a gorgeous black-and-white photo of the happy couple kissing, where Phoebe’s shiny diamond ring is on display. There were also many more loved-up pictures in the collection of snaps.

In response to the beautiful announcement, many fellow Australian celebrities flocked to the comments to share their love and support.

“😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️ Love you guys!!!,” Aussie actress Teresa Palmer wrote, while model Lara Worthington commented, “💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍.”

Alycia Debnam-Carey simply put, “😍,” while Phoebe’s fellow H20: Just Add Water and The Vampire Diaries co-star Claire Holt commented, “😭😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Lara Worthington and Claire Holt were two fellow Aussies who congratulated her. (Credit: Getty)

Phoebe Tonkin has kept her relationship with her soon-to-be husband under wraps, so not too much is known about the couple’s timeline, but what we do know is that Bernard Lagrange works in the world of art.

He studied art history at Princeton University, and now works at Sotheby’s, a fine-arts company that is one of the world’s biggest brokers of art, jewellery and collectibles.

Phoebe dated Paul Wesley for many years. (Credit: Getty)

Prior to her engagement to Bernard, Phoebe Tonkin was most recently linked to musician Alex Greenwald in 2020.

Before that, the Boy Swallows Universe star was in a relationship with her The Vampire Diaries co-star Paul Wesley on-and-off from September 2013 to October 2017.

The pair never publicly spoke about their break up, but sources told E! News that, “the relationship just ran its course,” but, “they are still good friends.”

