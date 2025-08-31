Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
The Block

All of the week five living and dining room reveals shown on The Block 2025

See the judges’ scores!
Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer

Week five of The Block 2025 is officially done and dusted, with the contestants completing their living and dining rooms.

While some teams thoroughly impressed the judges this week, others sadly feel short.

Here’s how the contestants fared this week!

The Block 2025 week 5 living and dining room reveals

Emma & Ben

After coming second multiple times this season but never winning a room, Emma and Ben were hoping to come out on top this week.

But unfortunately, the judges weren’t overly impressed with what they saw, saying the layout felt wrong and the couch wasn’t in the correct place.

Shaynna Blaze noted that the space had a lack of sophistication.

For their living and dining rooms, Emma and Ben spent $22,269 and received a score of 22/30.

Han & Can

Han and Can redeemed themselves with their living and dining rooms this week, after their disappointing result last week.

The judges thought the girls did an incredible job, saying that everything worked well in the room.

Han and Can were given a score of 27.5/30 and they spent $32,412 this week.

Britt & Taz

It was another great week for Britt and Taz, with the judges extremely impressed with what the couple produced.

Shaynna said it was almost a 10 as it felt very Daylesford, but she thought the layout was slightly wrong.

Britt and Taz spent $33,585 on their living and dining rooms and received a score of 28.5/30.

Sonny & Alicia

It was a tough week for Sonny and Alicia, with the judges saying they got the spacial planning completely wrong.

They said the living room felt small and cluttered and noted that it will need to be completely salvaged before auction day.

Luckily, they won the Commonwealth Bank $10,000 award for coming in $1 under budget.

Sonny and Alicia spent $19,999 this week and were given a score of 20.5/30.

Robby & Mat

It was a very successful week for Robby and Mat, with the judges loving the boys’ living and dining rooms.

Marty Fox was rendered speechless by the room and noted it will appeal to buyers.

They used their point gnome to pull out in front of Britt and Taz and secure the win!

Robby and Mat’s final score was 29.5/30 and they spent $21,225.

Senior Content Producer Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer

Charlotte Knoke is a Senior Content Producer working across Woman’s Day and TV WEEK at Are Media. She writes about all things entertainment and lifestyle and has a keen interest in pop culture, royals, fashion, books, travel and women’s sport. Charlotte graduated from the University of Technology Sydney in 2023 with a Bachelor of Communication where she majored in Public Communication and minored in Social and Political Sciences. She has also written for Now To Love and WHO Magazine, and previously worked at a wide variety of companies including Netball Australia, Booktopia, Sportsgirl and Women’s Sport Australia. In her current role, Charlotte particularly enjoys writing about the latest TV shows, celebrity news, fashion picks, must-read books, upcoming movies, and news about both the British and international royal families.

