All of the week five living and dining room reveals shown on The Block 2025

Week five of The Block 2025 is officially done and dusted, with the contestants completing their living and dining rooms.
While some teams thoroughly impressed the judges this week, others sadly feel short.
Here’s how the contestants fared this week!
The Block 2025 week 5 living and dining room reveals
Emma & Ben
After coming second multiple times this season but never winning a room, Emma and Ben were hoping to come out on top this week.
But unfortunately, the judges weren’t overly impressed with what they saw, saying the layout felt wrong and the couch wasn’t in the correct place.
Shaynna Blaze noted that the space had a lack of sophistication.
For their living and dining rooms, Emma and Ben spent $22,269 and received a score of 22/30.
Han & Can
Han and Can redeemed themselves with their living and dining rooms this week, after their disappointing result last week.
The judges thought the girls did an incredible job, saying that everything worked well in the room.
Han and Can were given a score of 27.5/30 and they spent $32,412 this week.
Britt & Taz
It was another great week for Britt and Taz, with the judges extremely impressed with what the couple produced.
Shaynna said it was almost a 10 as it felt very Daylesford, but she thought the layout was slightly wrong.
Britt and Taz spent $33,585 on their living and dining rooms and received a score of 28.5/30.
Sonny & Alicia
It was a tough week for Sonny and Alicia, with the judges saying they got the spacial planning completely wrong.
They said the living room felt small and cluttered and noted that it will need to be completely salvaged before auction day.
Luckily, they won the Commonwealth Bank $10,000 award for coming in $1 under budget.
Sonny and Alicia spent $19,999 this week and were given a score of 20.5/30.
Robby & Mat
It was a very successful week for Robby and Mat, with the judges loving the boys’ living and dining rooms.
Marty Fox was rendered speechless by the room and noted it will appeal to buyers.
They used their point gnome to pull out in front of Britt and Taz and secure the win!
Robby and Mat’s final score was 29.5/30 and they spent $21,225.