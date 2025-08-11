The Block’s Sonny and Alicia confess the reality show has tested their marriage

Viewers have witnessed Gold Coast couple Alicia and Sonny getting stuck into each other – as well as their renovations.

And the reality stars tell Woman’s Day that their on screen battles are just getting started!

“We like to call it Saturday night fight night,” says Alicia, 42, who confesses having the cameras there didn’t make the pair hold back one bit.

“Nope [laughs]. I guess because you grew so close to everybody that you’re working with down there. And for us, I know that we were definitely the couple who wore our heart on our sleeve and always felt OK just to speak our mind, no matter what we were talking about, whether it was to each other or the neighbours or whoever it might be. We 100 per cent were just ourselves.”

Uh-oh, it sounds like some battles with the other Blockheads could be afoot!

“Look, with The Block, no matter what, there are going to be disagreements between yourself and everyone else,” Sonny, 44, says. “You’re never going to agree with everyone on everything. Just like me and Leesh didn’t agree with each other on everything. There are always things where you have a bit of a grievance and need to talk about it.”

GOOD NEIGHBOURS?

Unlike previous seasons, Alicia claims there’s no serious drama this year between the Blockheads though.

“There’s really no bitchiness this season. It’s more about the build. We really went down there to have a great time,” she says. “We’ve given up time with our children, we wanted to make some lifelong mates and just have a good experience and I’m pretty sure everyone else went with the same intentions.”

And, as for their on-screen marital scraps, Sonny says: “When you’re there, you only have each other and so when we went away we made a conscious effort that we knew we were going to argue but we just had to get over it really quick.”

