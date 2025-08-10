All the week two kids bedroom reveals shown on The Block 2025

The 2025 season of The Block is well and truly underway, and this year’s contestants are in the thick of the competition – experiencing the highs and lows of home renovations.
This week, the teams were challenged with creating not one but two kids’ bedrooms – and the judges didn’t hold back with their honest thoughts.
Continue scrolling to see all of the contestants’ efforts this week…
The Block 2025 week two kids bedroom reveals
Emma & Ben
For their kids’ bedrooms this week, judges Shaynna Blaze, Darren Palmer and Marty Fox loved Emma and Ben‘s colour palettes and use of texture, and were impressed by their attention to detail and execution.
Shaynna and Darren really loved the first room in particular, but Marty wasn’t quite sold on it being “memorable.” As for their second room, there were some functionality issues that impacted their result.
Overall, Emma and Ben received a score of 25.5/30 and spent $17,554.
Han & Can
House 2’s Han and Can were feeling confident with their kids’ bedrooms, and while the judges were wowed when they first walked into the nursery, Shaynna thought there was too much happening in the room without it being functional.
Their statement inbuilt arched bedhead in their second room was crooked which didn’t impress Marty, but Darren appreciated their ideas and efforts.
Han and Can received a score of 24/30 and spent $15,477.
Britt & Taz
Britt and Taz really impressed the judges this week with their eccentric and aesthetic design choices.
Darren in particular loved the colour palettes and described both rooms as “yum”.
Meanwhile, Shaynna appreciated their efforts to represent Daylesford’s undulating hills and was a big fan of how they executed their ‘modern country’ theme.
Britt and Taz ultimately won the week after receiving a score of 28/30. They spent $16,970.
Sonny & Alicia
House 4’s Sonny and Alicia were really proud of their kids’ bedrooms this week.
Shaynna thought the boys’ room was very warm and welcoming, and Darren was a big fan of the plaid wallpaper, but the judges were all in agreement that the TV on the wall didn’t work.
As for their teenage girls’ room, Shaynna really liked their colour palette and design choices, but all three of the judges didn’t feel that it felt like a kids room.
Sonny and Alicia received a score of 24.5/30 and spent $14,970.
Robby & Mat
Robby and Mat were on a high after their win last week, but they weren’t feeling too confident about their kids’ rooms in week two.
The judges liked their first room, with Shaynna labelling it “fun”, but Darren thought they could have made some different choices about wallpaper and the orientation of the beds.
Their second room didn’t hit the mark for a kids bedroom, with Marty saying it felt like “walking into an upmarket nursing home”.
The judges didn’t hold back with their criticisms, and admitted that they didn’t think any part of the room worked.
Robby and Mat received a score of 20.5/30 and spent $24,432.