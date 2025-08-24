It could be tools down for The Block judge Shaynna Blaze, who is making moves

She’s been part of the show’s furniture for 13 years. Now, in a move no one saw coming, Woman’s Day hears that Shaynna Blaze is set to bid farewell to The Block for an exciting new project.

Advertisement

(Credit: Nine)

BYE-BYE THE BLOCK

According to a TV insider, Shaynna, 62, has her heart set on becoming a permanent presenter on Nine’s holiday and destination show, Getaway, after fronting a few segments already.

“Shaynna’s stint as a guest presenter where she was able to explore Europe has given her a taste for travel TV – and she’s licking her lips at the thought of more,” dishes the insider.

“In fact, she wants to be elevated to regular presenter status. She has watched with interest Getaway favourite Catriona Rowntree’s jetset life without the workplace friction and it’s exactly what Shaynna wants in her life right now.”

Advertisement

Getaway isn’t the only popular program Shaynna is hoping to land a role on in the coming years.

After showing off her singing prowess in 2023 on The Masked Singer on Ten, we’re told the interior designer, who recently launched a music career, would also love to be offered a spot on Dancing With The Stars or even a judging seat on one of the talent shows.

“She needs to be a free agent to land any of these roles so leaving The Block could see Shaynna become hot property,” the TV spy adds.

Whether Shaynna makes the shock decision to quit may be made easier due to all of the drama unfolding in recent years on The Block.

Advertisement

(Credit: Instagram)

NO MORE DRAMA

“I’m surprised to tell you the truth,” Shaynna previously said of the contestants’ bad behaviour. “I think they’re in a bubble and there’s so much drama that goes on with the build that it carries on into their personal lives and I think that maybe, the stress is too much and people do all the wrong things. But I am quite shocked at what’s be

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.