Steph and Gian return to The Block this week, but could this appearance lead to a permanent spot on the series?

Steph and Gian, the biggest winners in The Block’s history, have returned this season to compete in a challenge building a cinema for the town of Daylesford, Vic. And it sounds like it won’t be the last time they’ll appear on the series.

Advertisement

Speaking exclusively to TV WEEK, Gian declared he would love to return as a contestant on an All-Stars series, but Steph teased she may have something more permanent in the works with the show.

Steph and Gian are back on The Block! (Credit: CH9)

“The contestant life would be good, but I have other ideas about coming back,” architect Steph, 29, says.

When pressed if this would be in a judging capacity, Steph became coy.

Advertisement

“I can’t share anything just yet,” she teases. “I would love to be able to continue to advise. That’s what I do now with our online platform, people book me in, and I give them architectural advice. Getting it right with an architect early on is so beneficial, so I’m hoping there will be ways in which I can assist with that – maybe.”

The moment Steph and Gian took out the biggest prize in The Block’s history. (Credit: CH9)

Since winning The Block in 2023, taking out a total prize of $1.75 million, their lives have changed immensely.

“The financial benefit is obviously something that Steph and I received that was life changing,” Gian, also 29, tells TV WEEK. “Beyond that, I think it’s just really changed our outlook on life and what’s possible. It removed any limiting beliefs we had. When we came off the show, we launched a homewares brand [Japandi Estate] and you just learn to back yourself.”

Advertisement

They want all the teams this year to have the same taste for success they’ve had, but as for who they would put their bets on to win?

Britt’s new bond with Steph leads to accusations of betrayal. (Credit: CH9)

“I definitely felt like the boys [Robby and Mat] definitely had such a big edge in having that wine cellar,” Gian reveals. “We loved aspects of all the houses but I did really think Britt and Taz having the timber on that cathedral ceiling is beautiful. I’ve never seen that before on The Block.”

Speaking of Britt and Taz, their friendship with Steph and Gian drove a wedge between Alicia and Britt’s friendship, something Steph and Gian weren’t aware of.

Advertisement

“Steph did spend so much time with Britt,” Gian explains. “But that’s probably one of the benefits of winning that little challenge. They basically got to pick our brains 24/7. I could imagine people might have been a bit jealous, but that’s just what comes with it, right?”

Steph and Gian will welcome their very first baby in October. (Credit: Instagram)

The power couple are currently busy managing their brand, are launching an upcoming collaboration with rug brand, Unitex, and are renovating their forever home while waiting for their most exciting project yet – the birth of their first child, a girl due in October.

“I’ll be most excited to slow down,” Steph says. “We always say we move at 100 miles an hour. That’s going to be exciting just to be still for a bit. We want to enjoy being parents before moving onto the next project.”

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.