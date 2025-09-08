Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Steph and Gian return to The Block this week, but could this appearance lead to a permanent spot on the series?

“I can’t share anything yet”
Steph and Gian winners of the 2023 series of The Block celebrating by spraying a bottle of Veuve.
Steph and Gian celebrated with champagne after winning a mammoth $1.75million on the 2023 series of The Block.
CH9

Steph and Gian, the biggest winners in The Block’s history, have returned this season to compete in a challenge building a cinema for the town of Daylesford, Vic. And it sounds like it won’t be the last time they’ll appear on the series.  

Speaking exclusively to TV WEEK, Gian declared he would love to return as a contestant on an All-Stars series, but Steph teased she may have something more permanent in the works with the show.

Steph and Gian stand in a window smiling at each other on set of a challenge for the 2025 series of The Block.
Steph and Gian are back on The Block! (Credit: CH9)

“The contestant life would be good, but I have other ideas about coming back,” architect Steph, 29, says.

When pressed if this would be in a judging capacity, Steph became coy.  

“I can’t share anything just yet,” she teases. “I would love to be able to continue to advise. That’s what I do now with our online platform, people book me in, and I give them architectural advice. Getting it right with an architect early on is so beneficial, so I’m hoping there will be ways in which I can assist with that – maybe.”  

Steph in a white dress and Gian in a brown suit looking shocked when winning The Block 2023.
The moment Steph and Gian took out the biggest prize in The Block’s history. (Credit: CH9)

Since winning The Block in 2023, taking out a total prize of $1.75 million, their lives have changed immensely.  

“The financial benefit is obviously something that Steph and I received that was life changing,” Gian, also 29, tells TV WEEK. “Beyond that, I think it’s just really changed our outlook on life and what’s possible. It removed any limiting beliefs we had. When we came off the show, we launched a homewares brand [Japandi Estate] and you just learn to back yourself.”  

They want all the teams this year to have the same taste for success they’ve had, but as for who they would put their bets on to win?  

The Block stars Britt and Steph working together on a challenge for the Daylesford movie theatre.
Britt’s new bond with Steph leads to accusations of betrayal. (Credit: CH9)

“I definitely felt like the boys [Robby and Mat] definitely had such a big edge in having that wine cellar,” Gian reveals. “We loved aspects of all the houses but I did really think Britt and Taz having the timber on that cathedral ceiling is beautiful. I’ve never seen that before on The Block.” 

Speaking of Britt and Taz, their friendship with Steph and Gian drove a wedge between Alicia and Britt’s friendship, something Steph and Gian weren’t aware of. 

“Steph did spend so much time with Britt,” Gian explains. “But that’s probably one of the benefits of winning that little challenge. They basically got to pick our brains 24/7. I could imagine people might have been a bit jealous, but that’s just what comes with it, right?” 

Steph and Gian hold up an ultrasound of their daughter when announcing their pregnancy to social media.
Steph and Gian will welcome their very first baby in October. (Credit: Instagram)

The power couple are currently busy managing their brand, are launching an upcoming collaboration with rug brand, Unitex, and are renovating their forever home while waiting for their most exciting project yet – the birth of their first child, a girl due in October.  

“I’ll be most excited to slow down,” Steph says. “We always say we move at 100 miles an hour. That’s going to be exciting just to be still for a bit. We want to enjoy being parents before moving onto the next project.”  

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney's best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she's your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

