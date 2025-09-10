The Block producers stir up bullying scandal… as 2023 stars Kirsty and Brett return to stir up trouble!

Nine and The Block cast assured viewers there would be no bullying this year – after the backlash they received following the controversial 2023 and 2024 seasons, which many said went too far.
In fact, viewers found the behaviour of some contestants so toxic in 2023 that they made official complaints about the show to media authorities.
So it seemed this year they were starting with a clean slate – 2025 contestant Ben, 32, told Woman’s Day ahead of its debut this cast was drama-free. “Not at all,” he said of the prospect of any cattiness. “This year was great. All the cast were 10 out of 10.”
“We’re all besties,” added his wife Emma, 33.
But the current onscreen clashes would suggest otherwise.
And some viewers have suggested Nine is trying to cast Han, 29, and Can, 31, in the villain role this time around.
“Seems Nine is doing everything it can to make people hate the girls,” wrote one online.
“It’s frustrating that [Nine] has decided to vilify Han,” chimed in a different viewer.
Mean girl return
Many felt the mean girl behaviour of Leah and Kristy on the 2023 season of the show was toxic.
But it seems Nine is keen to keep people talking about The Block at any cost, with an insider revealing Kristy and husband Brett, both 36, are set to return this season to stir things up in coming episodes.
According to the spy, the show will even feature flashbacks of Kristy’s bad behaviour with Leah, 33, which The Block was heavily criticised for.
But they aren’t done drumming up drama! We hear The Block’s producers are also keen to create conflict between current besties Alicia, 42, and Britt, 30, with the feud to play out on screen soon.