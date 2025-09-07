EXCLUSIVE: ‘Real estate fail’: Mitch and Mark share shocking rumpus room reveals on The Block 2025

This week on The Block 2025 it was all about the rumpus rooms and according to Mitch and Mark, the results swung between fabulous highs and catastrophic misses.



Speaking exclusively to Woman’s Day, the pair handed out their unfiltered verdicts and did not shy away from ripping into the contestants.

THEIR THOUGHTS ON THE TEAMS

Emma and Ben (House One)

The design duo’s clear favourites this week were Emma and Ben.



Mitch and Mark, known for their love of art, praised the couple on their artwork choices and how it contributed to the warmth and overall feel of the space. “A big high for us. I loved the colour palette. It really felt warm. That hero artwork, I would have that in my own home.”

The pair even likened the vibe of the whole room to “a little bit like a whiskey bar, which we would love sitting in.”



However, Emma and Ben didn’t escape without a little bit of sass from Mitch and Mark. “As a kid’s rumpus room, it’s maybe too sophisticated. But it’s beautiful. The ceiling, not my thing.”

Han and Can (House Two)

Han & Can weren’t quite as lucky.



“It felt like the whole room was a TV room pretending to be a theatre room,” they said, “Guys if you want to see a good theatre room, look at season 2021 for Ronnie & Georgia and Kirsty & Jesse.”

The pair continued to make their disdain known when it came to the layout of the room. “The curved arch things, I think it’s just arches for the sake of arches. I’m sorry, the room felt disjointed. For us, that was a big miss.”

The contestants weren’t the only people Mitch and Mark came for this week, judge Darren Palmer was even criticized for his rating score. “Don’t understand Darren’s ten whatsoever. Not at all.”



Britt and Taz (House Three)

Mitch and Mark wasted no time when it came to Britt and Taz’s approach. “I’m really sorry guys but this is a real estate fail.” The duo agreed the room was too big and didn’t have any character. “You need two living areas, and not one that’s so sparse.”

Their final piece of advice? “This is a multi million dollar house. It’s your redo room, you need to redo it.”

Sonny and Alicia (House Four)

When it came to Sonny and Alicia, it was clear they delivered a room that melted Mitch and Mark’s hearts, “This room was a big warm hug.”

Praising the level of detail and effort the couple had gone through to make their room a standout, Mitch and Mark delivered some positivity. “The carpet on the floor and the rug and the furnishings, it felt really cosy. I loved the whole feel of the room.”

Their only warning? “The painted walls with those very dark colours. When you’ve got air vents and lights, that’s all you see so just be mindful of that going forward.”

Robby and Mat (House Five)

As for Robby & Mat the duo didn’t mince words. “Your focus this week, you said, was on the challenge and not on the room, and we could tell from that.”

While they conceded to some of the furniture choices, “Love the couch, love the cushions,” they were quick to be blunt, “I didn’t love a lot else. I’m not going to put any more effort in, about the same as you did.”

MITCH AND MARK’S WEEK 6 WINNER

In the end, this week’s winners were clear. Emma and Ben received well deserved praise while Alicia and Sonny were a close favourite.

“Our win for the week goes to Emma and Ben, we love your room. But closely followed by Sonny and Alicia. Beautiful extra living rooms guys.”

Next up, kitchens!

