EXCLUSIVE: Mitch & Mark share who they think *should* have won the main en-suite challenge on The Block 2025

The Block‘s week three main en-suite room reveals are done and dusted for 2025, and who better to break down all the hits and misses than beloved former contestants Mitch and Mark?

Speaking exclusively with Woman’s Day, the design duo didn’t hold back when sharing their thoughts on this week’s challenge – and let’s just say they weren’t overly impressed with what they saw.

THEIR BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENT

Mitch and Mark revealed what left them genuinely frustrated about this week’s reveals.

“When it comes to main bedroom en-suites, we want to see certain things,” they said. “Bathtub, double shower, double vanity, good overhead lighting, floor-to-ceiling tiles, and don’t chop the room up. That’s the minimum.”

The pair made it clear they expected more from this year’s contestants when it came to delivering luxury bathroom experiences, adding: “En-suites bathrooms are a really big job, but I gotta say, I didn’t really like any of them.”

Their disappointment was palpable as they assessed each room against their high standards for what should be, in their opinion, the most luxurious bathroom in each home.

(Credit: Nine)

THEIR THOUGHTS ON THE TEAMS

Mitch and Mark didn’t shy away from giving their honest feedback on each team’s efforts this week.

Emma and Ben (House One)

The design duo had mixed feelings about Emma and Ben‘s bold approach.

“I love the bold color. I think it’s fantastic you’re doing that sort of stuff,” they said. “I do find it maybe a little overwhelming, and please make sure your vanity is centered. But I love the gloss tiles, they’re very, very cool.”

While they appreciated the couple’s willingness to take risks with colour and texture, they felt some elements needed refinement.

Han and Can (House Two)

Mitch and Mark were conflicted about Han and Can‘s orange-themed design choices.

“I personally love the orange tub, but the orange glass vanities? I thought they were very cool, but I didn’t like them,” they admitted. “Sorry, girls. But when it came to the VJ panelling, painting in that colour, the colour was ghastly, guys.”

However, they weren’t completely negative: “The VJ’s a good idea. You can change the colour, and I think you’re both in very close. So congrats on the use of the gnome to win.”

Britt and Taz (House Three)

The pair didn’t mince words when it came to house three’s Britt and Taz‘s en-suite.

“Sorry, guys, that was a disaster. Big fail,” they declared bluntly.

Sonny and Alicia (House Four)

Layout issues dominated Mitch and Mark’s critique of Sonny and Alicia‘s bathroom.

“Layout, layout, layout, layout. Toilet in the face when you open the door? Your layout was the cause of a lot of the issues there, but the tiles were fantastic,” they said. “We’ve heard that so many times, the toilet in the face.”

While they praised the tile selection, the fundamental design flaws overshadowed any positives.

Robby and Mat (House Five)

Adelaide boys Robby and Mat received a more balanced critique, though still with room for improvement.

“Boys, it was very nice. I think you went with colours that weren’t too challenging, but it’s a luxury home, and it’s the main en suite. You need a double shower,” they commented. “Take away that silly seat and put a double shower.”

The pair felt the room lacked the ‘wow’ factor expected in a luxury main en-suite.

(Credit: Nine)

MITCH & MARK’S WEEK 3 WINNER

Despite some concerns about the overwhelming colours, Emma and Ben’s bold approach and stunning gloss tiles won them the week in Mitch and Mark’s eyes.

“Overall, tough week. You all put in a big effort. Congrats, but we give it to house one because we think you came closest to the mark, guys. Congrats to Emma and Ben,” they declared.

