All of the week three main ensuite bathroom reveals shown on The Block 2025

The 2025 season of The Block is well and truly underway, with this year’s contestants in the thick of the competition.
In week three, the teams were tasked with creating a beautiful and memorable main ensuite bathroom.
Here’s how the contestants fared in week three!
Emma & Ben
House 1’s Emma and Ben received lots of positive feedback from Shaynna Blaze, Darren Palmer and Marty Fox.
The judges loved their choice of tiles and thought it was bold without being tacky – perfect for Daylesford. Shaynna even said she thinks Emma and Ben are the frontrunners on The Block so far this year!
However, their one qualm was that there wasn’t enough overhead lighting in the room.
Overall, the couple received a score of 28/30.
Han & Can
Just when the judges thought it couldn’t get better, they walked into House 2.
Han and Can impressed with their bold and unique design choices – especially their see-through bath.
Shaynna thought the colour scheme and tile choices were stunning and said they delivered an amazing bathroom.
Han and Can received a score of 28/30 but they decided to use their extra point which gave them the win in week three!
Britt & Taz
Britt and Taz were on a high after winning last week, but unfortunately the judges weren’t overly impressed with their main ensuite bathroom.
Marty said the room looked like an “upmarket abattoir” and didn’t like the mismatched shapes of the shower screen and doorway.
Britt and Taz ultimately received a score of 21.5/30.
Sonny & Alicia
Over in House 4, Sonny and Alicia chose a more open-plan layout which the judges didn’t think worked. However, they did love their styling and thought it would appeal to buyers due to the colour palette and design choices.
Sonny and Alicia were given a score of 26.5/30 for their main ensuite bathroom in week three.
Robby & Mat
After winning the week one bathroom challenge, Robby and Mat felt they had a lot to prove.
The judges loved their tile choice and thought the styling was on point, with Darren noting how well the layout worked.
Shaynna just didn’t feel that they were brave or bold with their design decisions.
Overall, Robby and Mat received a score of 27.5/30.