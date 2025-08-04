All the week one bathroom reveals shown on The Block 2025

The Block is back in 2025 for its milestone 21st season, with five new teams ready to renovate in Daylesford, Victoria.

Advertisement

The contestants jumped straight into the deep end in week one with bathroom renovations as their opening challenge. Working with identical layouts and a $20,000 budget, each team had the same timeframe to bring their vision to life.

With no room for error and new rules in play, the pressure was on from day one. Here’s how each team approached their first room reveal and what the judges made of their efforts.

The Block 2025 week one bathroom reveals

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.