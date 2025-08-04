All the week one bathroom reveals shown on The Block 2025

The Block is back in 2025 for its milestone 21st season, with five new teams ready to renovate in Daylesford, Victoria.
The contestants jumped straight into the deep end in week one with bathroom renovations as their opening challenge. Working with identical layouts and a $20,000 budget, each team had the same timeframe to bring their vision to life.
With no room for error and new rules in play, the pressure was on from day one. Here’s how each team approached their first room reveal and what the judges made of their efforts.
The Block 2025 week one bathroom reveals
Emma & Ben
House 1’s Emma and Ben started the season with a bang, with the judges describing their bathroom as “a cracker of a room”.
Shaynna Blaze, Marty Fox and Darren Palmer loved their colour palette and large wet area, but they were let down by the rough finishings on their curved nib wall.
“We’re in Daylesford with so many undulating hills and dirt and mud. I feel like they’ve really been inspired by that,” Shaynna said of the room.
Overall, they received a score of 24/30 and spent $22,552.
Han & Can
Over in House 2, Han and Can sadly weren’t able to complete their bathroom in time.
The judges liked the girls’ basins and curved tiled wall, but they criticised their styling, vanity placement and curved door.
“I don’t believe this is what the Daylesford market is really going to respond to, aesthetically speaking,” Darren remarked.
Han and Clan received a score of 19.5/30 and spent $19,711.
Britt & Taz
Britt and Taz impressed the judges with their colour palette and choice of tiles, but they commented on a few small imperfections like the vanity height and the rough finish of the paint.
“I feel the execution, everything’s finished beautifully. There’s just a few little paint roll marks that you can see in the skylight,” Shaynna said of House 3’s bathroom.
Britt and Taz received a score of 24/30 and spent $21,350.
Sonny & Alicia
House 4’s Sonny and Alicia nailed their first bathroom, with Darren admitting he was “besotted” with the room.
The judges did criticise their choice of tiles and vanity height, but they admitted they see a lot of potential in the couple.
“I feel really strong about this couple in their execution and their planning. I feel really strong in their direction,” Shaynna said. “Look at where things line up, look at the styling, and they could blow it out of the park.”
Sonny and Alicia received a score of 25.5/30 and spent $14,739.
Robby & Mat
Robby and Mat from House 5 hit it out of the park in week one.
The judges were very impressed with the execution of the bathroom and felt it was the perfect mix of the features that worked “extremely well” for the other houses.
“For a week one job, this is some of the best work I’ve seen,” Marty admitted.
Robby and Mat spent $25,394 and won the week one challenge after receiving a score of 26.5/30.