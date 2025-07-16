All the major changes coming to The Block this year

After a jaw-dropping 2024 season of The Block filled with late-night flirtation, off-camera controversies and behind-the-scenes complaints, Channel 9 were forced to hit the reset button on its flagship renovation series.

Woman’s Day can confirm major changes were made for the show’s 21st season and we can now exclusively reveal the real reason the show will feel completely different to the last three years.

Here’s everything we know about the changes coming to The Block 2025:

Contestants were banned from entering the building site at night

In a historic first for the series, The Block will ban all-nighters entirely, with the building site locked overnight to prevent teams from continuing work after hours, which is notoriously when previous contestants have found themselves in hot water.

“If it’s a new ‘build’ and under the builders act of Victoria, you cannot work after certain hours for compliance to the building licence,” our source says.

However, former contestants are not impressed.

“They have it so easy, no sleeping on construction sites, no all nighters, which makes sense why we have been told there is less tension between the houses this year.”

The move comes after 2024 contestant Brad was caught on camera spending time with Mimi, another married contestant from a neighbouring house, after hours.

Their flirty late-night encounters became a headline-grabbing controversy, sparking divorce rumours, break-up speculation and weeks of off-camera tension among the contestants.

“The fallout was massive. Married contestants fraternising late at night while their partners are asleep. It was like a soap opera,” a source revealed. “And it all happened because there were no boundaries.”

“Eliminating those spaces and places where contestants could get up to mischief has eliminated the issues we saw last year.”

“The restrictions to lock down the site overnight have absolutely changed this next series,” confirmed another source currently working on the upcoming series.

The cast are building homes from scratch for the first time

In another first for the series, this year’s cast will build homes from scratch, with each property identical in size and layouts.

The homes have once again been designed by long-time Block architect Julian Brenchley, but this time the playing field is levelled entirely.

“It’s a return to form,” said the source. “The drama will be in the builds… not the bedrooms.”

However, the move has left some fans believing the series is going to be way too similar to the 2022 season.

“Honestly, the style and finish of the homes are nearly identical to what we saw in Tree Change,” an insider told Daily Mail Australia in June.

“Same vibe, same tones, same country-chic energy.”

New producers were brought in to limit the drama

There were also significant changes behind the scenes, with new producers brought in to overhaul the show’s direction. A new casting director was brought in for the first time in 10 seasons and the focus was on casting ‘builders’ over ‘fame-seekers’ and finding contestants that were “there for the tools, not the airtime”.

“Last year one of the contestants told us he couldn’t believe what actually made it to air,” said one insider. “He even called the show ‘a bit X-rated’ and he wasn’t joking.”

With Channel 9 looking to revive the heart and soul in the renovation juggernaut, this year’s Block is expected to showcase authentic ‘Aussie battlers,’ relatable storylines and serious craftsmanship.

“Channel 9 gave the executive producer Julian Cress one clear instruction: make it classic Block,” a network source tells Woman’s Day. “They wanted hard-working Aussies building beautiful homes. Not drunken drama and cheating scandals.”

But then former contestants were brought in to amp up the drama

It’s the reality TV emergency no one saw coming! Just three quarters of the way through filming, sources say Channel 9 bosses hit the panic button over the new season of The Block, fearing the fresh-faced cast was just too nice… and way too boring!

“Producers were forced to call in the OGs as the new cast failed to deliver drama,” a TV insider told Woman’s Day.

“There was barely any drama,” they continued. “Everyone was getting along, which is great in real life but terrible for TV.”

Steph and Gian are among the former contestants heading back to The Block. Credit: Channel 9.

In a desperate bid to salvage the season, producers quietly brought in past favourites including Kristy and Brett, Eliza and Liberty, Steph and Gian, and Charlotte and Maddie, with locals confirming that these past blockheads were seen in Daylesford.

The returning stars were reportedly roped in to “shake things up” and inject some much-needed personality and controversy into the struggling series.

“It’s a make-or-break year,” adds the insider. “They’re hoping the familiar faces will bring the drama viewers expect.”

Adrian Portelli won’t be making an appearance

Adrian Portelli has confirmed he won’t be bidding on any of the houses in this year’s auction.

The entrepreneur, who has spent a total of $31.68 million on Block properties over on the years, said he didn’t want to “overstay his welcome”. Instead, he chose to “go out with a bang” by purchasing every house built in the 2024 season.

“We’ve enjoyed having Adrian Portelli on the ride for the last three years,” The Block’s producer Julian Cress said to realestate.com.au.

“It’s been great for contestants. But obviously our new crop of contestants that will be joining us in Daylesford soon are going to know coming in that they’re not going to be selling to Adrian Portelli, so they’re going to have to knuckle down and build some beautiful houses for some local families next year.”

The Block and Mitre 10 have cut ties

Mitre 10 is no longer a sponsor for the show. Instead, Bunnings has teamed up with The Block for its 2025 season.

“For the past 12 years, we’ve been proud to partner with The Block, inspiring Australians and demonstrating our commitment to DIY and home improvement,” a Mitre 10 statement read. “We believe it’s the right time to explore new opportunities to showcase the strength of our brand and the exceptional experiences our stores deliver to our customers every day.

“We part ways with The Block with great respect for the program, its producers, and Channel 9,” the statement continued. “We are deeply grateful for their partnership and the role they have played in building the Mitre 10 brand. We wish them continued success in the seasons ahead.”

This year’s worksite is located just across the road from a Bunnings mini-store, where the contestants will be able to source all their building materials and tools, as well as seek advice from the Bunnings staff.

There will also be a Bunnings-branded nursery onsite in Daylesford for contestants to source their plant supplies.

