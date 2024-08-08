Out of all the seasons of The Block Australia, there have been heaps of couples. And most of them are still together.

So the question remains is it The Block and its crazy lifestyle that bonds our favourite reality stars together forever? Or are only the strongest couples chosen to go on the show in the first place?

We’ve broken it down for you so keep scrolling to find out!

SEASON ONE COUPLES

Adam Thorn and Fiona Mills: Still together

After taking home a prize of $256,000, the season one winners wrote their very own renovation book, Adam and Fiona’s Renos On A Budget: How We Renovated Our Way To The Block and then started their own interior design and renovation consultancy business, ‘Design and Everything‘.

Adam noted they got a bit bored working with each other.

“We’d get home and all we’d talk about was work and money!” said Adam.

The pair then decided to pursue separate careers and Fiona, 35, now has a business in the beauty industry, while Adam works for Freedom Kitchens.

Adam and Fiona way back in 2003.

Warren and Gavin: Still together

Warren and Gavin became household names after their time on The Block and so decided to use this fame to start their own interior design business, ‘Designer Boys’. Speaking to The Interiors Addict in 2013, Gavin said “we were selected for The Block in 2003 and it literally changed our lives forever”.

Paul and Kylie: Still together

15 years on, Paul and Kylie are still together and running their plumbing and maintenance business, ‘New Era‘.

Phil and Amity: Still together

Phil and Amity loved their time on The Block so much they returned ten years later to star on The Block: All Stars.

From her time on the reality show, Amity even gained a record contract and released a album. The couple renovated their own house in early 2016, documenting the process on their blog ‘Doing our Block‘.

Phil and Amity after their The Block: All Stars win in 2013.

SEASON TWO COUPLES

Jason and Kirsten: presumably still married

Jason and Kirsten are still presumably married although there’s not much out there about this couple of Blockheads. Jason is currently ruling the business world; he is the managing partner and founder of Johnson, which he launched in 2015 after he left CT Partners Executive Search.

Andrew and Jamie: married with kids

After their time on The Block, Andrew’s profile increased dramatically and has since become one of Australia’s most recognisable faces. Shortly after their win, he was offered a position with the What’s Good For You team and joined the television program in 2006.

Since then, he has gone onto appear on and host numerous programs such as The Project, Studio 10, Breakfast on Channel 10, The Living Room, Channel 7’s National Medical Editor and now hosts Pointless on Channel 10.

It seems Dr Andrew Rochford has now made friends with another famous reality star. Source: Instagram @drandrewrochford

Matt and Jane: Presumably still married

This couple got married while filming on The Block and are presumably still together. Matt now runs his own development firm, ‘The Martino Group’.

Steven and Richard: Broken up

Steven and Richard have sadly broken up with Steven now living in Auckland, where he is an art finisher at Pacific Renaissance whilst Richard reportedly lives in New York

SEASON THREE COUPLES

John and Niesha: still together

The season three winners are still together and have two children, living in a large 5 bedroom home in Illawong, a suburb in southern Sydney

John and Neisha won $305, 000 for winning The Block.

Erin and Jake: married

Erin and Jake are happily married with children.

Erin is an interior stylist and part-time sports dietitian and runs her own brand, ‘Erin Michael’. In May 2014, they put their Coogee apartment up for sale with a $600k asking price to buy a bigger place to better accommodate their 7 month old son.

Chez and Brenton: still together

In 2012, Chez announced she was pregnant with the couple’s first child and they are presumably still together.

SEASON FOUR COUPLES

Josh and Jenna: Still together

Who can forget the couple that got engaged on auction day? The couple are still together and parents to one year old girl, Freddie. Jenna went onto study interior design and decoration and launched

Bicker Design in 2011 and Design School in 2016.

Polly and Waz: still together

The underdogs who somehow won the fourth season of The Block, are still together and in October 2017 welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Scotland. Scotland is brother to Hudson, born in March 2016.

Rod and Tania: still together

The childhood sweethearts are still together and raising their two boys. Their Twitter bio pretty much sums up their life right now, “Contestants on The Block 2011 Fanatical Renovators, Business Owners, Love AFL, Love Sport, Adore our 2 Boys”.

Together they run Rod’s sheet metal business in Warragul, Victoria. Rodney handles the metal while Tania takes care of the accounts.

SEASON FIVE COUPLES

Dale and Sophie: still together

Dale and Sophie are still married, raising their two young children – Sophie is currently pregnant with their third. Dale continues to run his business D.Vine Scapes, has become a presenter on TV show ManSpace and ambassador for CAT Australia. Sophie launched Vine of the Wild in 2015, an online store that collaborates with Australian designers to producer natural products for children.

Brad and Lara: still together

After winning The Block, the couple did what any young Aussie couple would do – they bought a pub. They have now relocated to Byron Bay and are raising their little boy, Harry, who was born in February 2016.

Dan and Dani: Still together

Dan and Dani are currently engaged and only recently celebrated with an engagement party. Dan is back on The Block this season as the ‘ForeDan’, assisting foreman Keith. Dani launched a blog called ‘Basic Habitat‘ and hosts Healthy Homes TV.

The couple also launched a design business called Red Door Project.

Season six was an All-Star season so all couples have already been discussed.

SEASON SEVEN COUPLES

Matt and Kim: married

Kim has returned to her job as a primary school teacher but Matt capitalised on his popularity from the show and launched Nood Co, a concrete rendering company and independent design consultancy business, working on over 13 projects in the intervening years. They even got their own TV show for Channel 9 in Perth, Matt and Kim to the Rescue.

The show sees the couple ‘come to the rescue’ to help out a family in need, calling on donors to help re-design their home, and help overhaul their life.

Bec and George: still together

Bec and George are still together and are now parents to two boys, Archie and Lenny. Since leaving the show, they went on to renovate their own home as well as start a building and design business, Nectar.

Bec and George pose for their official The Block photos.

Madi and Jarrod: Broken up

Despite denying break-up rumours for months, the winning couple got divorced after their time on the show.

Jarrod, a northern beaches site foreman, has continued on the home renovations path as a carpenter and furniture maker and got engaged to his new partner in February this year.

Madi remarried in October 2015 and gave birth to a daughter in July 2017.

Johnno and Trixie: still together

The lovable battlers from season 7 are presumably still married, raising their children in Queensland.

SEASON EIGHT COUPLES

Steve and Chantelle: Broken up

Just like the season before them, only 14 months following the end of the series the winning Victorian couple took to Facebook to share the news they were going their separate ways.

Chantelle now owns Australian headwear label Ford Millinery whilst Steve still works as a chimney sweep but likes to share his #fitspo lifestyle on his Instagram page.

Steve, before and after.

Kyal and Kara: still together

Kyal and Kara are still together and living their best lives on the NSW Central Coast.

The couple welcomed their second baby earlier this year and love sharing their life with their 200k + followers on Instagram.

The now full-time renovators regularly appear on Channel 10’s The Living Room, run a successful design and construction business, and also have their own website.

SEASON NINE COUPLES

Michael and Carlene: Still together

Hearts broke around the nation when this couple only made 10 grand after their time on The Block. Michael and Carlene didn’t let this get them down though and have since launched a business, Cedar and Suede – a home renovation, design and styling consultancy service.

They also host Ready Set Reno and Open Homes on 9Life.

Chris and Jenna: Still together

The couple welcomed their first child together in June 2015 and according to their joint Instagram page bio, they are “Christians. Renovates. Kitchen Designers. Parents”.

Max and Karstan: Still together

Karstan’s urge to pursue a creative career lead to the birth of their new biz, Poppy Smith Design, which produces homeware pieces however nothing has been posted on the business’ Instagram page since 2015 so it’s unsure whether it is still going strong or not. According to their joint Instagram, the couple still have reno fever – Karstan even started his carpentry apprenticeship in May last year.

Darren and Deanne: still together

The season nine winners are still happily married, raising two daughters, and even launched their own business, D+D Home. Deanne also co-hosts Open Homes Australia.

SEASON 10 COUPLES

Josh and Charlotte: still together

Josh and Charlotte are still together and even got engaged in November last year. After her time on The Block, Charlotte returned to normal life and completed a Masters in Teaching (Primary) whilst Josh now runs JTDC, a Sydney based company that specialises in residential and commercial builds.

Tim and Anastasia: Still together

These contestants from The Block: Triple Threat now run and own a design and construction business ‘T&A Design and Construct’. The company offers a range of services including initial consultation, preliminary designs, working drawings, engineering, council applications and more.

Ayden and Jess: still together

Ayden and Jess now have two kids but like most of the other contestants that have gone on the reality series, the duo have not put down their tools and are currently building their own home. They are also ambassadors for Highgrove bathrooms and furniture one.

SEASON 11 COUPLES

Kingi and Caro: still together

Despite these Block favourites not winning the series, this couple took the judges advice and went on to start their own business, KCT Creative Rendering. And only 5 days ago, Caro launched Ivy & Pau, a fashion brand creating stylish wire headbands designed to make dirty hair stylish one messy bun at a time – yes please!

The couple also welcomed baby number 2 in mid-November, Hendrix Pau.

Andrew and Whitney: broken up

After a very tumultuous journey on the reality show, the couple who had met on Tinder two years earlier decided to go their separate ways. Whitney is now a cosmetic tattooist.

Dean and Shay: still together

The winning team from season 11 are still together and love to travel and share their adventures on their blog, The Gathering Folk. They also recently welcomed baby boy Vinnie Clifford, to join bigger sister Everly.

Dean and Shay made a total profit of $755,000!

SEASON 12 COUPLES

William and Karlie: still together

The couple (who have just returned from a Europe holiday) got married in April last year, enjoying a beautiful Byron Bay wedding. They’ve been sharing their renovation progress with their 26k+ followers.

Dan and Carleen: still together

Despite living in different areas of Western Australia, the reality TV couple denied rumours that that they were separated and are, in fact, still together.

Julie and Sasha: still together

Currently living in Seattle, the pair are working in property development. They also finished renovating a new home, which they dubbed Little Willow.

Julie and Sasha are still together.

Chris and Kim: still together

When they’re not caravanning around Australia with their two children and sharing the journey with us all via their blog, ‘Adventures of Kim and Chris‘, Kim is a school vice-principal and Chris, a police officer.

SEASON 13 COUPLES

Jason and Sarah: still together

The couple who have been together for over 25 years are still going strong. Unlike the other contestants, both Jason and Sarah returned to their day jobs after the show; Jason is a plumber whilst Sarah is a nurse.

Clint and Hannah: still together

Hannah and Clint are still going strong, raising their two children in Melbourne. Hannah is currently 5 months pregnant and is sharing her amazing pregnancy style via Instagram. Clint, an ex NRL player, still works in property sales.

Georgia and Ronnie: still together

Georgia and Ronnie have signed with Channel 9 and have been brought on to share their love for renovating. On social media, they share their renovating and family lifestyle.

Elyse and Josh: still together

Elyse Knowles, probably one of the most well-known Blockheads, is still modelling and her career has been on the rise since her appearance on The Block last year. Josh has been supporting her every step of the way and has returned to his life pre-The Block, working as a carpenter.

SEASON 14 COUPLES

Sara and Hayden: still together

Hayden is a construction project manager while Sara is a former flight attendant and stay-at-home mum to their daughter Harlow.

With their eyes firmly on the prize, it’s no surprise the couple ruffled a few feathers throughout the competition.

‘We’re pretty open. We don’t hold anything back,’ Sara said of their altercations with the other contestants.

But their strategy seemed to work, as they won!

Jess and Norm: still together

Nicknamed ‘Hurricane Jess and Norm’, viewers fell in love with these Aussies who had encountered their fair share of hardships.

Kerry and Spence: still together

The husband-and-wife duo were no strangers to the reno world when they went on The Block. Their home had already featured on the architecture TV series Grand Designs!

Hans and Courtney: still together

This go-getting team was a force to be reckoned with. Hans is a commercial airline pilot and Courtney, a flight supervisor. The pair had been together for seven years and got engaged just one week before the show. Now, they share a beautiful little girl named Ava.

SEASON 15 COUPLES

Andy and Deb: still together

Comedian Andy Saunders and his wife Deb were a season favourite. Before the show, they already had some experience, renovating their fashion and homewares store The Shed Luxe.

Mitch and Mark: still together

The stylish grandads and interior design enthusiasts Mitch and Mark were grateful they had plenty of renovation experience up their sleeves before they went on the show.

The expert property flippers had renovated several properties across Sydney and even featured on Aussie Property Flippers back in 2017.

Elise and Matt: still together

The couple brought a lot of enthusiasm to the show, completing the renovation with flying colours.

Jesse and Mel: still together

Jesse and Mel, St Kilda locals, knew the area (and the market) well. They had renovated together previously, which was a huge advantage in a competition like this. However, it wasn’t enough to get them the win.

Tess and Luke: still together

The couple had been together for eight years and had just recently tied the knot before going on the show. So basically, The Block was their honeymoon. That’s one way to test a marriage!

Throughout the season, they won the least amount of rooms. So when the lovebirds took out first place and pocketed $730,000, it was a win no one saw coming, not even themselves.

SEASON 16 COUPLES

Jimmy and Tam: still together

Not only did this couple win, but they set a new record! set a record. They made $966,000 in profit plus the $100,000 prize money for earning the highest profit at the auction. That made Jimmy and Tam instant millionaires, with a total of $1,066,000.

Sarah and George: still together

A strong relationship paired with some pretty solid renovating experience made this couple one to watch. George had been an electrician for 13 years prior to the show, and the couple had renovated two homes together.

Daniel and Jade: still together

This farmers couple went on The Block, hoping it would turn their lives around. The farm life isn’t easy, especially when contending with draughts and bush fires. But today, the parents of three seem happy and well.

Jasmin and Luke: still together

married with two young kids, are ready to school the other contestants on how to build the best house on The Block 2020.

Luke was an experienced carpenter and Jasmin, a teacher who knew how to keep the troops in line. They thought they might have had the perfect mix of skills to be the first West Australian couple to win The Block. Alas, no.

SEASON 17 COUPLES

Tanya and Vito: still together

The couple have been together for two decades and married for 18 years, with children Eva and Josiah before going on the show.

Family is everything to the couple, who wanted to give their kids a goal to look up to by appearing on The Block.

Kirsty and Jesse: still together

Kirsty and Jesse have always been a rock-solid couple. And when it comes to their reno experience, the couple had a little.

They bought their first house at 18, renoed it and then sold it, making $60,000 and catching the renovation bug. Since then, they went on to buy and flip at least half a dozen houses.

Mitch and Mark: still together

Block repeats and show favourites, Mitch and Mark went on to win this season! They were crowned the winners of The Block 2021, giving them $100,000 in prize money.

SEASON 18 COUPLES

Elle and Joel: still together

This controversial couple was engaged when they were on the show, and now, they’re married. They’ll live in infamy as the ones who controversially left The Block three days in.

Ryan and Rachel: still together

When Elle and Joel walked off the Block set after three days, this Sutherland Shire couple dropped everything to take their place. Ryan, a plumber by trade launched his own renovation business with Rachel, The R&R Design Co.

Ankur and Sharon: still together

Despite their lack of house-building knowledge, the couple refused to shy away from hard work. Sharon said she grew up on a farm and was a fix-it girl like her dad taught her.

Dylan and Jenny: still together

The sweet young couple from the Gold Coast looked cute, but they came with a trick or two up their sleeves to The Block. Dylan was a builder and Jenny was an apprentice carpenter. The couple own their own construction company Smooth Sailing Designs and had to put the tools down on their own project – a Hamptons-style beach house – to star on The Block.

Tom and Sarah-Jane: still together

This Melbourne couple was a source of some fiery arguments. But we loved them anyway!

SEASON 19 COUPLES

Kyle and Leslie: still together

Kyle and Leslie dreamt of going on the show for a decade, having applied to be contestants on countless times in the past. Both in their thirties, the firefighter and educational assistant had experience renovating their own home, which they built from bare bones.

Lea and Ash: still together

Leah and Ash were one of the most experienced couples on the show in 2023. The Brisbane pair and parents of three ran their own business and had steadily worked their way through several home flips, including many of their own.

They even stepped away from their current (at the time) renovation – a dilapidated Queenslander – to go on the show!

Kristy and Brett: still together

Both from Adelaide, SA, the couple hoped their careers in the power and energy space would serve them well in this season of The Block. Kristy was competitive and Brett had a trade secret he wanted to keep close to his chest and away from the other contestants’ prying ears.

Steph and Gian: still together

The couple had only just completed their own home renovation before going on the show. And apparently, the experience paid off! The had a record-breaking win with a profit of $1.75 million!