The Block’s Sonny & Alicia reveal the secret group chats dividing the cast

As The Block heads towards auction day, the off-screen drama is almost drowning out the sound of the auctioneers’ hammers falling. What began as friendly competition has splintered into factions – two group chats; two camps – and there’s now zero chance of pretending that everyone still gets along.

The first group chat includes Emma and Ben alongside Britt and Taz, who have stuck together since filming wrapped. The second group is Han and Can, Alicia and Sonny, and Mat and Robby, who have weathered online backlash together.

And, while there is still a group chat with everyone in it, Sonny and Alicia reveal that’s “gone quiet” in recent weeks.

Happy days – but relations have soured since the swim challenge. (Credit: Nine Network)

“It’s the same six people talking – us and the boys and the girls,” Sonny, 44, tells TV WEEK. “You don’t get much from the other houses – and we haven’t from the start.”

With Mat still furious about Emma and Ben snaking his and Robby’s landscaping win by playing their secret gnome, he reveals a shocking moment that further explains why he’s at odds with House 1.

“People like Ben have been painted with a beautiful brush, while others have had their glory taken away from them,” Mat, 41, declares. “In actual fact, Ben was quite manipulative. He took a knife to the McCafe Swim Challenge and slashed Sonny’s inflatable so that Emma could win.”

“What would have happened if that had gone through my foot?” asks Sonny. “They wanted to win at all costs.”

With Em and Ben having just had their first baby – son Bailey Colter Cox was born late last month – the teams might go easy on them, despite the rising tensions.

“Shout out to Emma, honestly. Imagine doing the whole Block pregnant – she’s unbelievable,” gushes Taz, 30. “Then to have the boy now, and with them at auction, is so special for them. What a time of their life.”

One of the biggest on-screen scandals of the season has been Britt and Alicia’s falling out over a forgotten shopping trip, plus claims that Alicia was throwing rooms to win the CommBank challenge. It doesn’t look as if the pair have patched up their once strong friendship since.

“We haven’t heard a word from House 3,” Sonny says. “They were very measured and calculated during their time on the show, so they’re continuing to show their true colours.”

Despite everyone’s differences, one thing is true for all the teams: they are all equally fearful of auction day.

“We could walk away with zero dollars, or with something to help our family for the rest of our future,” Sonny says. “That might change whether this has been a positive or a negative experience.”

“We haven’t slept,” says Britt. “We’re hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst!”

