Are The Block’s Han & Can still together? The Block creator Julian Cress weighs in

It’s been a rough few days for The Block‘s Han and Can as they take on backyard and pool week.

Advertisement

With a differing of opinion, the couple wound up having a huge argument over whether they should render the cabana walls.

In true reality television style, this heated discussion between Hannah “Han” Thetford, 29, and Candace “Can” Wood, 31, was caught on camera (or more accurately, microphone), causing fans of the renovation series to wonder whether the dynamic duo were still together.

The House 2 champions originally bonded over their love of the show. (Image: Nine)

While their relationship has certainly been put under pressure by the intensity of life on The Block worksite, we can confirm that it hasn’t been too much for Han and Can’s relationship to handle.

Advertisement

“Han and Can are fine,” The Block creator, Julian Cress, exclusively tells TV WEEK.

“They have arguments, but they’re both really bright adults. You could watch them fight and think, ‘Will they even be together tomorrow as a couple?’

“And I’m telling you that they’re well and truly still together now – even after all the fights they had under the pressure on The Block.”

The budget has been the trickiest thing for these two to contend with. (Image: Nine)

Advertisement

Although Julian is the first person to admit that life on The Block can be tough, he thinks people take the online speculation a little bit too far.

“I think people watching a show and jumping to conclusions about a couple’s relationship is not entirely fair – especially about people who you’ve never actually met,” he shares.

Truthfully, Han and Can are the first to admit that they don’t always see eye to eye. They say, it’s due to their differences.

Advertisement

“We’re yin and yang. Or more like a cordless drill and a hammer – different functions, but together we get the job done,” the couple said earlier in the season.

However, according to sources speaking to Woman’s Day, Han and Can have stopped watching The Block altogether due to their edit on the show.

“They know characters get created in the edit, with Han painted one way and Can another,” a close friend claimed.

“But the truth is, what viewers are seeing is only a fraction of what really happened in Daylesford.”

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.