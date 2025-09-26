EXCLUSIVE: Han & Can stop watching The Block due to ‘cruel’ edit

They’ve been one of the most talked-about teams on The Block 2025, but Han and Can have shocked insiders by vowing not to watch a single second of the remaining series.

Advertisement

According to Woman’s Day‘s sources, the couple have been deeply upset by how their relationship has been portrayed on screen and were seriously considering skipping the all-important auction.

(Credit: Nine)

In a bid to keep the girls onside, Nine has reportedly showered them with incentives, including driving their Block car and even allowing them to move into their completed Block home in Daylesford early.

Locals say they’ve spotted the pair cruising around town in their Block-branded vehicle and settling into the property.

Advertisement

“It’s all about smoothing things over and making sure the finale doesn’t implode,” one insider reveals to Woman’s Day. “There’s still a lot of money tied up in media opportunities and Nine needs all five teams together in Sydney and back telling everyone that there are no hard feelings..”

While fans have been glued to the tense clashes between the WA couple, Han and Can insist their relationship is stronger than ever and say they feel the show has exaggerated the drama for ratings.

“They know characters get created in the edit, with Han painted one way and Can another,” says a close friend. “But the truth is, what viewers are seeing is only a fraction of what really happened in Daylesford.”

(Credit: Nine)

Advertisement

Despite the setbacks, the pair are determined to use their Block platform to launch into their next chapter. Friends say they are eyeing careers in real estate and property, hoping the show’s exposure will open doors.

“At the end of the day, they want to walk away with enough money to back themselves and build something lasting,” a source adds.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.