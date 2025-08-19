Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
The Block

The Block’s Han and Can are at odds with their castmates – and the show’s host!

Iced out!
“We’re like a little family. We’re going to be bonded for life,” Han insists to Woman’s Day of their castmates on this year’s Block.

But they’re clearly the odd couple out in Daylesford, Victoria, which must have come as a shock to the pair, who told Woman’s Day they went in wanting to make friends on the reality show.

“The casting producers were really focused on making sure that the people they were casting were good people with good intentions. One of the questions I remember them asking us was, ‘OK, your neighbour is struggling in the dead of the night and they ask for your help, would you go and help them paint, would you help them finish.’ And I was like, ‘Absolutely. I want everyone to finish and do well and so does Can,’” says Han, 29.

The Block 2025 cast
(Credit: 9 Network)

SEEING RED

Even with the best of intentions, the couple don’t seem close with the rest of the cast – and have raised the eyebrows of viewers regarding their relationship with each other too.

“It’s pretty hard to watch them,” commented one fan online of the pair, who had only been together a year when they went on The Block. “The meltdowns are like a five-year-old having a temper tantrum.”

“I think it’s probably just stress,” chimed in another.”

HOST RUN-INS

TV insiders say the girls’ ride on the show continues to be rocky.

In fact, Han soon finds herself on the wrong side of the crew too – including foreman Dan Reilly, 43, and host Scotty Cam, 62!

Han and Can are battling on The Block
(Credit: 9 Network)

“Han also had some run-ins with Dan and even Scotty calls her out over an incident,” says an insider.

Can, 31, admits to Woman’s Day that sometimes the intense experience got the better of her.

“We had zero days off,” she says. “I think watching the show you think there’s lots of downtime but the amount of physical and emotional exhaustion is just unmatched. There literally is no off moments.”

Han says the couple put a lot of pressure on themselves, too, which often made things harder.

“Can and I are both perfectionists as well, so when you’re doing things in such a small time frame and you can’t get it where you want it to be – which is perfect – that’s challenging as well,” she says.

