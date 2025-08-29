The Block cheating scandal explained: Did Han and Can actually cheat?

A cheating scandal has just rocked The Block.

This week, the teams were tasked with renovating five private bathing rooms at the historic Hepburn Bathhouse and Spa. The winning team will take home a ‘state-of-art caravan’ worth $260,000.

Tensions erupted on the Daylesford worksite when Sonny and Alicia accused Han and Can of stealing their idea to install heated seats in their bathing room.

So did Han and Can really cheat? And what have The Block contestants said since the cameras stopping rolling?

Here’s everything we know about The Block cheating scandal.

WHAT DID SONNY AND ALICIA ACCUSE HAN AND CAN OF?

The drama began when House 4 discovered House 2 were also installing heated seats in their bathing room at the Hepburn Bathhouse and Spa.

House 4’s Sonny and Alicia fought hard to be able to install heated seats in their space and the couple thought the feature might get them across the line to win the coveted caravan prize.

When they discovered House 2’s Han and Can had also installed a heated seat in their space, they accused them of copying their idea.

“Why would you do that? If you’ve heard another house is doing it, why are you copying? It makes no sense,” Alicia said to Sonny when they found out. “These girls better have a good excuse for this.”



“I just think it’s a sh*t move, it’s a sh*t thing to do to somebody else, it’s uncreative,” Alicia said as the couple walked over the confront Han. “F**k it, today is the day The Block changes.”

When the Queensland couple confronted Han, she denied any wrongdoing and said their chippies had given them the idea to install the heated seats.

“It’s just annoying because the legwork that I put in made it happen, and that was our sort of secret, as such. We had a point of difference and now we don’t,” Sonny said to the camera afterwards.

“When someone lies straight to your face, to me, that’s the worst. Just be honest,” Alicia added. “I think it’s full of s***. I think she heard our idea. I think they put no time into it.”

Later, Han broke down in tears as she told Can about the confrontation.

“To be viewed as someone that would steal an idea, that absolutely disgusts me. I’m not that person,” she told her partner.

IS THERE ANY EVIDENCE THAT HAN AND CAN CHEATED?

In the footage that aired this week, Han and Can are shown debating how they could power a heated seat without a ‘hot wire’ in their Hepburn bathing room.

While Can is ready to walk away from the idea, Han decides to ask the chippy where they could put the wire. Their chippy then replies that Sonny and Alicia’s room has one and he walks into Sonny and Alicia’s room to see how they did it.

“I’ll show you, they’ve done it here,” he says before telling Han to get in touch with the tradie the other couple used, “Ring him, he was just here [helping Alicia and Sonny].”



ARE SONNY AND ALICIA AND HAN AND CAN OKAY NOW?

It seems like both couples have been able to move on from the great heated seat drama of 2025.

“We worked really hard, us and them, to get over this,” Sonny told Chattr this week.

“We have a very good friendship with the girls. I think it’s commendable on both ourselves and them. We’ve worked to get over that because, you know, we didn’t want bad blood. It upsets us to watch, because whatever’s going on right now, it’s a very hard watch for them. It’s not nice to see that happen to your mates.”

Meanwile, Han and Can told Yahoo Lifestyle this week that they became a “little Block family”.

“Of course, there were some tense moments, big personalities, high stakes, and zero sleep will do that,” they said. “But behind the scenes there was so much laughter, support, and fun that didn’t always make it to air.”

