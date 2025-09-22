The ‘Gross’ Texts Sent By Han And Can’s Builder On The Block Have Been Revealed

On Monday’s episode of The Block, Han and Can were shocked to see Ben — the builder they let go earlier this month for being too expensive — return to the worksite to help construct House Six.

According to Han, seeing him back on site was a bit of a surprise.

“Word on the street is builder Ben is back on The Block. I’m a bit shocked after the way he spoke to me. The texts that we received, after sending some lovely texts, were quite gross, actually,” Han told producers.

“For me, it’s extremely brave face to come back here after talking to someone like that.”

Han and Can weren’t too happy to see Ben back on site. (Image: The Block / Nine)

With those claims hanging heavy in the air, Dan decided to check in with Ben to get his perspective on the “mean texts”. He admitted that it was “definitely news” to him that he had offended the House 2 duo.

“About a week ago, I got a longwinded text from Hannah apologising and saying they were sorry for how things had gone down and would love me to come back,” he explained.

“I was very amicable in the way that I replied.”

While Han and Can refused to show producers the texts, Ben whipped out his phone.

“Hey Han, thanks for reaching out!! hope everything’s going well on your end. I have to say, I’m really disappointed by how things unfolded. I was left in the dark with no communication, and neither you nor Candice responded to me,” he wrote.

“Especially frustrating with Easter weekend approaching. It felt like a major lapse in management, as I spent the holiday unsure of what my workload would be moving forward.”

Dan went on to explain how as the sole provider of his family, the situation was “incredibly frustrating” before listing a few of the reasons he decided not to return to work on House 2.

“I won’t be returning to House 2 for several reasons, Shannon being high on the list. He’s easily in the top 10 [blurred expletive] I have ever met, but I’m sure hell be able to handle whatever work you need out there, and heaps easier and better than I ever could (just ask him).

As for my belongings, I plan to come out in the next few weeks to work with some of the other contestants, and I’ll grab everything then. It’s a shame things didn’t go the way I’d hoped for The Block experience. Thanks again for reaching out, and take care.”

As far as Ben was concerned, the only thing that may have caused offence was what he said about their builder, Shannon, rather than Han and Can. However, according to Ben, it’s worked out better for him.

Ben says he kept it professional. (Credit: The Block / Nine)

When TV WEEK asked Han and Can about the situation with Ben, they didn’t have a lot to say about seeing him back on site.

“We kept it professional,” they said.

“At the end of the day, he had a job to do and so did we, so we just focused on moving forward. We’d prefer to keep things respectful and professional. What matters most is that the work got done and the house was built to a high standard.”

Fair enough!

