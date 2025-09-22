The Block: An off camera moment that changed Han and Alicia’s friendship

In an off camera moment that viewers don’t see, tensions between Han and Alicia come to a head after a disastrous body corporate meeting this week on The Block.

Tasked with delivering five rooms in just seven days for ‘back of house’ week, Han and Can desperately need more work hours if they are to finish. But that change needs unanimous agreement at a body corporate meeting – and Sonny and Alicia refuse to budge.

Alicia won’t back down, so it’s tools down! (Credit: CH9)

“Everyone’s playing their best game and that’s what you sign up for,” geologist Han and marketing analyst Can tell TV WEEK. “It was a tough week for us and extra hours would have been helpful.”

Then, Han and Can, Alicia and Sonny and Mat and Robby head off together to the Lakehouse for dinner, a prize awarded a while ago for the cinema challenge. It is an awkward affair, with Han not wanting to engage with House 4, until Alicia declares enough is enough.

Mat and Robby join Houses 2 and 4 for a dramatic evening. (Credit: CH9)

“Alicia pulled Han aside before the cameras came out and gave her a grilling out front,” says Mat. “Han was being cold and standoffish. Alicia told her to pull her head in.”

Han, 29, declares she and Can, 31, were simply ‘tired and flat’, a mood that sticks this week when they realise their budget is in the red and they must face their ex-builder, Ben, who they recently fired and refused to comment about.

Han is quietly fuming at the group dinner. (Credit: CH9)

“We’d prefer to keep things respectful and professional,” they said. “What matters most is that the work got done and the house is built to a high standard.”

“And managing budget is one of the hardest parts of The Block,” they add. “We always tried to balance creating something special with making smart choices – but it’s definitely something that weighs heavily as the weeks go on.”

Does this mean the girls might not finish their landscaping, if they can’t get their spending habits under control?

