The Block

EXCLUSIVE: Mitch & Mark spot major flaw in Block stars’ home: ‘Got it all wrong’

The former fan faves give their verdict the team’s kitchens.
They’re the former Block stars known for their big personalities and bold style – and Mitch and Mark didn’t hold back when they shared their verdicts on the 2025 season’s kitchen reveals.

Speaking exclusively to Woman’s Day, the pair shared how several of this year’s contestants made some serious design errors when fitting out their culinary spaces – with two decisions labelled “a disaster”.

But there was another issue at play, with the design pros explaining how a fundamental decision to have the main bedroom door coming right off the kitchen was a huge error.

“That’s a design fault that the contestants had to try and work around, not their fault, the designer’s,” Mitch explained. 

Even so, some teams did it better than others.

Mitch and Mark pose in suits
Mitch and Mark are dishing on The Block 2025 for Woman’s Day

Mitch & Mark’s verdict on each house

House one – Emma and Ben

The Block stars Emma and Ben in their kitchen
Mitch labelled one feature in Emma and Ben’s kitchen “a disaster”. (Credit: Nine Network)

“Your home had a lovely, warm country vibe to it,” Mitch said, “but the bedroom with a fridge right next to the door, that’s a disaster, guys. 

“And also think about when you’re giving up all this overhead kitchen cupboard space. You’re losing storage.”

House two – Han and Can

The Block stars Han and Can stand in their kitchen
Mark was not a fan of one element of Han and Can’s kitchen. (Credit: Nine Network)

“I loved the white and you had a lot of room between the dining table and the kitchen, which is fantastic,” Mark enthused. 

But he didn’t like the curved range hood the pair had chosen.

“You lose space, you lose storage, and I think it’s going to date very quickly,” he explained.

House three – Britt and Taz

The Block stars Britt and Taz in their kitchen
Mitch said that while the kitchen was beautiful there was something they got “wrong”. (Credit: Nine Network)

“At first glance, guys, your home is beautiful,” Mitch said. “Your home is beautiful. Your kitchen is beautiful, the living area is beautiful, but when it comes to functionality, that kitchen is just not functional. 

“It’s all about the look and not about the function, and the fact you have to walk right through the kitchen to get to the bedroom door. Guys, you kind of got it all wrong. It needs to work, not just look good.”

House four – Sonny and Alicia

The Block stars Sonny and Alicia in their kitchen
Mark said there was something missing from Sonny and Alicia’s kitchen. (Credit: Nine Network)

“Country warm, felt a lovely place that you wanted to be in, and I think it would work very well for a cook,” Mark said of the pair’s kitchen choice.

“But it doesn’t have a real wow factor, and you could use a great pendant light to really lift and elevate that space.”

House five – Robby and Mat

The Block stars Robby and Mat in their kitchen
Mitch and Mark were effusive about Robby and Mat’s kitchen. (Credit: Nine Network)
“You brought it to town this week, sophistication and country charm in bucket loads,” Mitch gushed of the pair’s kitchen.

“And you guys know how to style a room. You’re winning in the styling stakes, guys, but that gimmicky door thing with the shelves in it, that’s a disaster. 

“Replace it with a normal door.”

Who did Mitch and Mark crown the winners of Week 7?

UMitch and Mark declared Robby and Mat the week’s winning team.

Katherine Davison

Katherine is an experienced writer and editor who has spent more than two decades working with some of the best-known media outlets in Australia and the UK. Before becoming a freelance contributor for Woman's Day, Katherine was Editor of trusted Australian entertainment title WHO, and she is the former Managing Editor of Lifestyle, Entertainment and Commercial for 7NEWS.com.au. She has a wide interest in topics spanning celebrity, lifestyle, shopping, travel, real life and more - and when she’s not researching her next story or crafting a compelling headline you’ll likely find her cycling around Sydney with her beloved dog, Pickle, in a backpack.

