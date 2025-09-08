Jelena Dokic reveals worry about new romance: ‘It’s very different for me’

Former tennis star Jelena Dokic has revealed the one worry she has about her new relationship in a candid interview.

Jelena, 42, first went public about her romance with Hospitality Operations Manager Yane Veselinov in July 2025 – with the author and commentator describing him as her “calm, safe, peaceful and happy place” in an emotional Instagram post.

Jelena Dokic has revealed her worry about her fledgling relationship. (Credit: Instagram/dokic_jelena)

Two months on, Jelena has shared a concern she has about her beau’s sudden launch into the limelight, explaining to the Something To Talk About podcast that “he’s not anonymous any more”.

“We talk about that a lot and I want to make sure that he’s OK, that he doesn’t feel like [his] privacy was invaded,” Jelena told host Sarrah Le Marquand.

“I’ve been in the spotlight since the age of 12, so it’s very different for me.”

Certainly, Yane – who is of Macedonian heritage – is not used to being in the public eye. His LinkedIn profile reveals he has worked in hospitality for the likes of Melbourne’s Wine and Cheese Fest and Portofinos Restaurant and Function Centre.

But while he and Jelena may not have a shared career path, it appears their fledgling relationship is very much the real deal.

Jelena went public with her new romance in July 2025. (Credit: Instgram/dokic_jelena)

“The most important thing is that we’re happy. I’ve had to do a lot of healing, a lot of soul searching,” Jelena – who split with her long-term partner Tin Bikic in 2021 – revealed.

“I didn’t really know what was next for me when it came to my private life and maybe finding love one day.

“I gave up on a lot of things, personally, as a woman and had to decide whether I wanted to be a mother, whether I wanted to adopt,” she added.

“I didn’t know what was around the corner. I’m really grateful and lucky to have found someone I can be so happy with at the moment.”

Jelena went on to describe her romance with Yane as “early” and “new”.

“But we understand each other and he is incredibly kind and generous,” she explained.

“I always said ‘I just want a really good person.’ I’m glad I’ve been able to find that.”

Indeed, Jelena has endured her fair share of personal struggles – with the star enduring years of physical and emotional abuse at the hands of her father, Damir, while she was a tennis pro.

Damir died in May 2025, with he and his daughter estranged at the time.

Jelena Dokic’s father Damir Dokić. (Credit: Getty)

“My relationship with my father has been difficult and painful with a lot of history,” Jelena wrote in an Instagram post announcing his passing.

“The loss of an estranged parent comes with a difficult and complicated grief. Despite everything and no matter how hard, difficult and in the last 10 years even non existent our relationship and communication was, it is never easy losing a parent and a father even one you are estranged from,” she added.

“It’s an end of a chapter and life as I know it.”

