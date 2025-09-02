EXCLUSIVE: Dr Chris Brown and his new love make it official

It’s been six years since Dr Chris Brown emotionally admitted he was “certainly looking for the one”.

“If you’d told me at 20 I’d be unmarried and without kids, I probably would’ve been horrified,” he shared in a candid 2019 interview with Stellar.

Dr Chris Brown has been candid about his search for “the One”. (Credit: Getty)

“But it’s my doing. I’ve probably prioritised work more than I potentially should have over the past 10 years — to the detriment of my personal life. I love my life, but it’s not without sacrifice.”

Sacrifices he may have made for his glittering TV career, but it appears the Channel 7 star’s dream of finding his soulmate may finally have come to fruition.

Exclusive photos obtained by Woman’s Day show the popular personality, 46, is ready to make things official with his new love, TV publicist Lorraine Monforte, 41.

Dr Chris Brown and girlfriend Lorraine have stepped out in public together. (Credit: Media Mode)

The pair were spotted enjoying breakfast together at a cafe close to Chris’ Clovelly home on September 1, with Lorraine – a former publicist for Channel 10 – having made the trip from her Brisbane base to see her beau.

“They were sitting at a two-seater table by the window,” an onlooker told Woman’s Day, adding that the lovebirds – who were casually dressed in sportswear – looked “happy and chatty”.

An onlooker shared that the couple looked “happy and chatty” while having breakfast. (Credit: Media Mode)

It’s the first time Chris and Lorraine have been seen openly enjoying each other’s company in public – although Chris alluded to the seriousness of the romance during an appearance on Nova 96.9’s Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie in August 2025.

The radio duo were desperate to talk about Chris’ “glamorous TV publicist” girlfriend during the segment.

“I do love the fact that you guys are so fixated on my happiness, but also my personal life,” Chris told the pair sarcastically, before admitting, “You know, time’s irrelevant in love, it just drifts.”

He also revealed that Lorraine had met his family, adding, “I am happy, thank you.”

The couple were relaxed in each other’s company. (Credit: Media Mode)

It’s understood Chris and Lorraine have been dating quietly for months, and met while Lorraine was doing publicity for I’m a Celebrity.

However, when Chris spoke to Stellar for another interview back in May 2024 it was clear he was single.

“I would still like to have kids – I still feel that’s very much a priority… I feel like it will happen when it happens,” he told the outlet.

“In a perfect world I’d have liked to have had kids, but it’s just not the way it’s worked out,” he added. “I feel that the right girl will be there at the right time.”

Lorraine is known to be a loving mum already, although she keeps her family out of the public eye.

Chris and Lorraine are said to split their time between Sydney and Brisbane. (Credit: Media Mode)

In July, she revealed that her role at Channel 10 had been made redundant in a light-hearted Instagram post.

“After 13 glorious years at @channel10au, my role of a lifetime has not been renewed for another season,” she shared.

“My series finale will air next week, and I’m taking suggestions for what music should play over my slow-motion exit montage.

“Post Channel 10 life, I plan on leaning heavily into my Redundancy Era…long lunches, reckless spending and pretending I’m a wealthy divorcee living it up in the Italian Riviera.

“Then I’ll enter the inevitable existential panic about what to do next….but until then, cheers to Channel 10 and the very best friends I’ve made along the way. It’s been an honour and a privilege.”

