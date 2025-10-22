Adrian Portelli has paid a sneaky visit to just one house on The Block

For years, Billionaire and LMCT+ founder Adrian Portelli has been The Block‘s secret weapon, helping a bunch couples leave the show with a hefty chunk of cash in their pocket. However, after buying every single house during the Phillip Island auctions last year, Adrian publicly vowed not to return and allow other buyers to step in.

Advertisement

Well, this was before he was spotted viewing Emma and Ben’s Dayesford home just last week.

Portelli was seen visiting the home by eagle-eyed fans who came across a TikTok video by real estate agent Jamee Favorito. You can check it out below.

In the clip, Favorito is interviewing Portelli in a particularly lovely wine cellar.

Advertisement

For fans of The Block, the cellar was instantly recognisable as House One’s.

Recognise this anywhere? (Image: Emma and Ben / Instagram)

Fans were quick to call out the interesting interview location in the comments.

“Why is he at The Block?” commented one TikToker. In response, Favorito responded with the “🤫 [shh]” emoji.

Advertisement

(Image: TikTok)

It’s an interesting move from Portelli, especially since he’s signed on to star in Channel Seven’s upcoming renovation series My Reno Rules alongside ex-Block judge Neale Witaker.

But Portelli’s cheeky viewing isn’t the only clue that it might not be the last we’ll see of him on The Block.

In a chat with TV WEEK, host Scotty Cam said that he was “good friends” with the billionaire — despite their alleged media squabbles.

Advertisement

“We’re good friends with Adrian Portelli,” Scott says. “We said to him: ‘Mate, you’re more than welcome to buy one, but maybe we give someone else a chance to buy the others?’

“We haven’t had a falling out. We’re good friends.”

Adrian Portelli has become one of the most prolific buyers in The Block history (Image: Nine)

After the series co-creator, Julian Cress, expressed his nerves that not all the houses will sell, it might not be the worst thing to see Portelli rock up to the auction.

Advertisement

But will he buy a house? Only time will tell!

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.