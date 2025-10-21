A look inside Emma and Ben’s completed house on The Block 2025

The Block auction day is fast approaching for the 2025 season, and as we anxiously await the results, we’re taking a look inside Emma and Ben’s completed house.
From clever design choices to those finishing touches that make a house a home, let’s take a closer look at what makes their renovation stand out ahead of the big day.
The Block 2025: Emma and Ben’s house
Bathroom
Week 1
Emma and Ben started the competition off strongly this season with their main bathroom.
The judges loved the textures and colour palette they used and gave them a score of 24/30.
Kids Bedrooms
Week 2
In week two, Emma and Ben produced two strong kids bedrooms that impressed the judges.
They received 25.5/30 for their rooms.
Master Ensuite
Week 3
Emma and Ben’s master ensuite wowed the judges thanks to their stunning tile choice and bold colour palette.
Their bathroom, which they received 28/30 for, solidified them as front runners in the competition.
Master Bedroom
Week 4
The pair continued their burgundy theme in the master bedroom and the judges absolutely loved it.
They labelled the bedroom and walk-in wardrobe as ‘close to perfect’ and scored them 28/30.
Living & Dining Room
Week 5
Emma and Ben’s living and dining room didn’t impress the judges in the same way as their previous rooms.
They claimed the layout was wrong and the couch wasn’t in the correct place, and gave them a score of 22/30.
Rumpus Room
Week 6
The couple redeemed themselves with their rumpus room the following week, with Marty Fox noting the room felt very Daylesford.
The judges scored Emma and Ben 28/30.
Kitchen
Week 7
Emma and Ben’s kitchen blew the judges away thanks to its innovative layout and effective styling.
They received 26/30 for the room.
Guest Suite
Week 8
The couple received their first 10 for their guest suite.
They received many compliments from the judges and were given 29.5/30 for the room, winning the week!
Back of House
Week 9
Week nine was a big week for the teams as they were tasked with completing the entire back of their houses.
Sadly, the judges didn’t think Emma and Ben’s laundry and kitchen area were particularly functional and scored them 22/30.
Terrace & Shed
Week 10
Emma and Ben’s architectural choices in their alfresco area really impressed the judges, but they thought the space felt too masculine.
They received a score of 26/30 for their terrace and shed area.
Backyard & Pool
Week 11
Landscaping week was a big success for Emma and Ben, with the judges noting their plant choices and pool cabana were amazing.
House one received 38.5/40 for their backyard and pool, winning the week!
Front Yard
Week 12
Emma and Ben’s front yard and facade received high praise from the judges thanks to their stunning plants and landscaping.
They received 37/40 for the space, ending the competition on a high.