EXCLUSIVE: Mitch and Mark’s honest opinions on the final front yard reveals on The Block 2025: “You might be the ones to beat”

Week 12 of The Block 2025 brought one last chance for the five teams to impress with their front garden and facade reveals – and with auction day just around the corner, there was everything to play for.

Speaking exclusively with Woman’s Day, fan-favourite design duo Mitch and Mark returned for their final room reveal review of the season, and as always, they delivered their signature blend of honest critique and cheeky humour.

“Oh my goodness guys, congratulations, you’ve just finished The Block! This is week 12 Mitch & Mark Woman’s Day Block Reviews,” the pair began, celebrating the end of a whirlwind season.

And while the judges had their say, Mitch and Mark reminded fans that the real power lies with the buyers come auction day.

“And just remember, regardless of what we think or the judges think, this is a buyer’s game at auction,” they pointed out.

Let’s dive into their last round of reviews for 2025…

EMMA & BEN (HOUSE ONE)

Emma and Ben’s front garden delivered in spades, with Mitch and Mark calling it not only beautiful, but strategically smart as well.

“Your front garden feels just gorgeous. You’ve made all the right moves. Come auction day, I think it’s going to serve you really well,” they said.

With a strong first impression and standout curb appeal, Emma and Ben ended the competition exactly how they started – as frontrunners.

HAN & CAN (HOUSE TWO)

Han and Can remained true to their vision right through to the end, even if the risks didn’t completely land for the design pros.

“You’ve stuck to your guns. Now do we think a Japanese garden works in Daylesford for us? No, but we stuck to our guns and we won The Block,” Mitch and Mark reflected.

While they didn’t see the garden style as fitting the location, they admired the girls’ consistency and conviction.

BRITT & TAZ (HOUSE THREE)

Sadly, it was a tough week for Britt and Taz, whose front garden didn’t quite live up to the standard of their interiors.

“Such a shame. It was so underwhelming, your front garden, it just lacked plants, it lacked a lot,” the pair said bluntly.

But it’s not over until the hammer falls. “Your home is beautiful. So let’s hope the buyers on auction day see past the front garden to your beautiful home.”

SONNY & ALICIA (HOUSE FOUR)

Coming home strong, Sonny and Alicia delivered a charming and clever country garden that left Mitch and Mark seriously impressed.

“You brought your A game at the end of the series. What a lovely country garden. I love the kangaroo. You might be the ones to beat,” they beamed.

With momentum on their side, the couple are firm contenders heading into auction.

ROBBY & MAT (HOUSE FIVE)

Robby and Mat kept spirits high throughout the season, but sadly, their front garden didn’t quite hit the mark for the final reveal.

“Thank you for all the joy you’ve brought us this season. You had lots of fun and your home is a lot of fun. Your front garden, I think you really missed the mark guys,” Mitch and Mark admitted.

And they delivered a final reminder: “First impressions are what sells houses, but who knows auction day.”

WHO WON THE WEEK?

For Mitch and Mark, it came down to two standout teams.

“So who do we think won this week? We think it’s a tie between Emma and Ben and Sonny and Alicia,” they declared.

But with auction day now just around the corner, everything is still up for grabs.

“Realistically, come auction day, it is anyone’s game and it’s up to the buyers who decides who wins. So we wish you all well. And remember going to auction, expect little and anything is a bonus.”

And with that, they signed off for the final time this season.

“It’s a gift to do The Block. Cheers guys.”

