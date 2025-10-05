EXCLUSIVE: The real reason why The Block’s Alicia and Sonny chose to renew their vows on national TV!

Young Koa Aplin – who celebrated his ninth birthday in April without his mum and dad, The Block’s Alicia and Sonny – couldn’t wipe the smile off his face as he proudly stood alongside his family as his two most favourite people got to say ‘I Do’ – all over again!

And Woman’s Day can now reveal the sweetest reason of all why the loved-up pair made a no-brainer decision to renew their vows on national TV!

Sonny and Alicia renewed their vows in front of their Block family in Dayelsford. (Credit: Channel 9)

“We actually have Koa to thank for all this – our eldest kids, daughter Aria, 12, and son Boston, 11, were at our wedding 10 years ago and feature in all our wedding pictures,” Alicia, 42, explains.

“[But]he’s been asking for years, ‘Mum, how come I’m not in the photos?’ – and I say, ‘Mate, because you weren’t born yet!’”

SECOND TIME LUCKY

Queensland based Sonny and Alicia, who run their own family plumbing business on the Gold Coast, first tied the knot back in 2015 in front of 100 guests at a no-expense spared shindig in Byron Bay.

For Alicia, she never dreamed her second time down the aisle would be in country Victoria, and broadcast on primetime TV!

“So many friends still say it was the best wedding ever so we knew we had to raise the bar for this one – I didn’t quite see it playing out like this!”

The couple, who originally got married in 2015, say their kids were a big reason why they chose to renew their vows. (Credit: Channel 9)

And for the groom, it was a case of wanting to make sure it was a real family affair on all fronts.

“How lucky am I that I get to marry Alicia twice – this time we both wanted it to be all about the three most important people in our lives,” says Sonny, 44.

“Even Scotty [Cam] brought along his beloved kelpie Frankie – and our new bestie and fellow Blockhead Mat just happens to be a wedding celebrant, so how lucky were we that he could officiate!”

Fellow contestant Mat officiated the day. (Credit: Channel 9)

FAMILY IS EVERYTHING

From the get-go, Sonny admits being on The Block was always about doing the best for their kids

“This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to share our special day with them, along with our new Block family – contestants Robby and Mat, Han and Can, Britt and Taz, and Em and Ben and hosts Shelley [Craft] and Scotty, and the amazing crew.

My parents Barry and Jocelyn were away overseas, but Alicia’s mum and dad, Lynne and Wayne, flew in for our special day,” he adds.

Sonny’s best buds on the show Taz and Ben were there to support. (Credit: Channel 9)

“Doing The Block meant Alicia’s parents selflessly moved in to look after the kids for the three months we were away – there were lots of sacrifices, but we wouldn’t change a thing.”

Their parents’ special vow renewal more than made up for those three months they were away, their adorable kids reveal.

LIFELONG MEMORIES

“It was so amazing to be a part of such a special day and finally be in the photos! The best bit was seeing Mum and Dad’s faces when they first saw each other,” Koa recalls, while footy-mad big brother Boston loved everything, especially meeting all the stars.

“And I got to stand up front with Dad – and when I saw Mum, I felt both proud and nervous,” he adds excitedly.

Hosts Scott Cam and Shelley Craft were front row at the nuptials. (Credit: Channel 9)

And for sister Aria, it was a day she will cherish forever.

“I sort of remember the first wedding – I was two, and was supposed to walk down the aisle, but a butterfly caught my eye, and I took off and ran away,” she laughs. “So, this time to be at my mum’s side and to see my dad and brothers – it made me feel blessed to have such a beautiful family,” she adds.

The Block’s favoured SUV’s were used as Alicia and Sonny’s wedding vehicle on the day. (Credit: Channel 9)

