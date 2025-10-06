EXCLUSIVE: Mitch & Mark’s honest reviews of the teams’ decks and sheds on The Block: “Waste of space!”

Week 10 of The Block 2025 brought the competition outdoors as teams tackled their decks and sheds. And design power couple Mitch and Mark didn’t hold back with their brutally honest assessments.

Speaking exclusively with Woman’s Day, the former Block winners shared their unfiltered thoughts on each couple’s outdoor entertaining spaces and multi-purpose sheds.

With the competition reaching its final stages, every detail matters more than ever – and Mitch and Mark weren’t afraid to call out the teams who are dropping the ball when it counts most!

EMMA & BEN (HOUSE ONE)

Starting with house one, Mitch and Mark had some harsh words for Emma and Ben‘s outdoor spaces.

“Your deck was uninviting and it was a colour drench and the furniture was all mismatched guys, big miss,” the duo stated bluntly.

The criticism continued into the shed, where a very specific design choice raised eyebrows: “And then the golf in the shed, you’ve got to be a golf player to want to buy that place. I think you made some big mistakes here guys.”

HAN & CAN (HOUSE TWO)

House two’s Han and Can received mixed feedback from the design experts, with some wins overshadowed by concerning execution issues.

The positive? Their furniture selections hit the mark.

“We love the furniture choice,” Mitch and Mark noted approvingly.

However, they weren’t impressed with the scale and some puzzling design decisions: “We think the scale was a little bit too small. The Japanese garden we didn’t understand, and thought it was a waste of space.”

But the real concern came when they stepped into the shed: “When we got to the shed, it was not finished – that was a mess. So we’re thinking ‘unfinished shed, unfinished deck’. How did you get here after 10 weeks?”

BRITT & TAZ (HOUSE THREE)

Week 10 proved to be a devastating turn for Britt and Taz, who may have just lost their shot at winning the entire competition.

“I love the aesthetic of your deck, but you’ve left out an outdoor living area there,” Mitch and Mark explained, before acknowledging one bright spot: “And then we go into your beautiful wine cellar, stunning.”

However, the praise stopped there as they identified a critical flaw in the couple’s overall design strategy: “But again, no living area. So you’ve got one living area in this house guys. I think this was yours to lose. I think you might have blown the whole competition.”

SONNY & ALICIA (HOUSE FOUR)

House four’s Sonny and Alicia earned glowing praise from both Mitch and Mark this week, delivering what the experts deemed a winning combination.

“We think you nailed it. The furniture choices and the scale, great and they were inviting,” the design duo gushed. “Softened with a few extra plants, that’s about all we’d suggest.”

Their shed proved equally impressive with its practical approach: “Also this shed, we think what you’ve done is great, it’s flexible for buyers, real estate gold.”

The couple was named the clear winners of the week.

ROBBY & MAT (HOUSE FIVE)

The final house received perhaps the most mixed review of the week. Robby and Mat showed potential but fell short on critical details.

“Your deck was lovely, but it was undercooked. No rugs, no cushions, take away the table dressing and it’s just like timber on timber,” Mitch and Mark pointed out.

While they appreciated the wine cellar’s aesthetics – “the wine cellar was absolutely gorgeous” – they identified a major functional oversight: “But no wet bar in there. So anyone who uses glasses, all the glasses have to be carried upstairs, past the deck with no bloody wet bar there, and then into the house. Big mistake guys, I don’t think that’s a ten in any way at all.”

The week wasn’t a complete loss, though: “But your gym and shed were beautiful.”

