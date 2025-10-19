EXCLUSIVE: The Block’s Han and Can hint at auction day engagement! ‘It depends on how much money we make’

Just days out from The Block’s highly anticipated auction, Han and Can admit they’re feeling all of the emotions.

“We’re excited and nervous,” a giddy Can tells Woman’s Day.

“You hope for the best, but I said to Han to brace yourself because you never know what’s going to happen on auction day.”

Han and Can sat down with Woman’s Day at their home in Perth. (Credit: Phillip Castleton/Are Media)

AUCTION ANGST

The Perth-based couple admit their jitters have only intensified given how “quiet” it’s been so far on the potential buyer front for House 2, and the fact that billionaire and former auction saviour Adrian Portelli won’t be swooping in to save any of them this year isn’t helping them either.

“But I think our agents, they’re the most beautiful people, we have full confidence in them and that they are doing an amazing job with the campaign,” says Han.

The pair reveal they’ve prepared themselves for both scenarios – walking away with a lot of money, and leaving with nothing.

“Millions would be nice,” laughs Can. “In week seven Han goes, ‘I don’t even care about money.’ I was like, ‘That’s silly. This is so bloody hard. I’d love some money!’

“But really we just wanted to go in, get dirty, show how much grit and determination we have and walk away with something we’re incredibly proud of, and I think we did that. We gave it everything we had. We never gave up.”

When asked who their biggest competition is, Can says “it could be anyone’s race.”

“Robby and Mat will do well for sure, they’ve got all the bells and whistles at their property. Britt and Taz were really strong in ther vision, Emma and Ben are incredible and have been since day dot, and then Sonny and Alicia, they’ve just sacrificed so much. So I think it’s going to be a tough competition this year. It’s nerve-wracking for House 2, for sure.”

The couple admit to feeling a lot of nerves ahead of the auction this weekend. (Credit: Phillip Castleton/Are Media)

STRONGER THAN EVER

While the outcome of all that grit is yet to be determined, one thing viewers can’t accuse the girls of is under-delivering on drama.

The couple and their often fiery interactions with the crew and each other were at the centre of much of the show’s discourse this season, so much so that fans had begun to speculate whether they’d split!

Even the show’s executive producer Julian Cress had to come out to deny the rumours.

“It couldn’t be further from the truth,” confirms Can. “I think it’s quite comical and people will be shocked on auction day when they see we’re actually very happy together and it didn’t break us.

“And while watching it back some of it has been a bit cringe and I’ve been like, ‘Oh my god, I really need to keep a check on my emotions’, we realised that we were in an incredibly high stress environment and we really just wanted to do a good job. We’re both perfectionists.

“Besides, if you didn’t have Han and Can, it might be a bit boring. I don’t know what everyone would talk about,” Can laughs.

“I find it comical,” says Can about the rumours she had split with Han following the show. (Credit: Phillip Castleton/Are Media)

The girls acknowledge that those certain water cooler moments would often come from their interactions with Foreman Dan, but they insist they’re all on good terms with everyone.

“It’s so funny watching it back because everyone is like, ‘Oh, Dan hates the girls’ but we actually have such a good relationship with him,” reveals Han. “Particularly towards the end, Dan and Dani were like, ‘the girls are the dark horses, and your house is our favourite,’ so I think they could appreciate how difficult the season was for us.”

“I think the show, obviously they just showed the drama side of things, but most mornings I would go to the [McCafe] fifteen minutes before it opened and Dan would be getting his coffee. So that would be my Dan and Han time in the morning. We actually became really close. He was so helpful and caring and kind. I just have so much respect for him and Dani,” says Han

Han believes the experience has made them stronger as a couple. “It’s a pressure cooker, but we’ve come out like the most divine meal on the other side,” she laughs. “We’re a lot more softer to each other now.”

“But I think as well, I never had much of a backbone,” Can continues. “And now [Han is] saying I’ve got the strongest backbone. So it definitely does push you and I think the whole way that it was framed from the beginning was The Block is the ultimate relationship test, and it does fracture some relationships, but we have a lot of love for each other and we’re very happy and very much planning what we’re going do over the next year.”

The couple even spilled an engagement could be on the cards, depending on how they go at auction. (Credit: Phillip Castleton/Are Media)

BACK FOR MORE?

The girls spill that one plan in particular could even be brought forward depending on how they fare on auction day.

“If we make any money, [an engagement ring] is definitely part of it,” Han reveals.

“If we make any money… what if we don’t make any money?” questions Can.

“Well, a burger ring will be fine,” laughs Han.

Despite their rollercoaster journey, the couple say they’d do it again in a heartbeat, only they’d try to have more fun.

“Having more confidence and not being so hard on ourselves,” Can says of what they’d do differently. “There was so much of trying to maintain control and that was the wrong move, because everything always worked out on the Sunday.”

“I think I was just in fight or flight for the first six weeks, just freaking out,” says Han.

“And then I kind of was like, ‘Oh, whatever, I’m just going to have fun.’ I wish I did that from the beginning but you can’t go back. But look, we learnt a lot of lessons and we’re so much stronger because of it and I’m excited for what’s next and moving forward.”

Despite some of their rooms polarising the judges – Han and Can say they’re still proud of the house they’ve completed. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

And moving forward, the girls, in particular Han, are open to more TV in the future.

“I could also do The Amazing Race or Travel Guides – any partner show,” Han lists excitedly.

“Han really wants to back to The Block, she’d be happy to even be one of the trades,” laughs Can. “That is her happy place being on the tools and even coming off the show we met a lot of people back at the site who were surprised that she was a contestant! They thought she was just one of the trades,” she laughs.

