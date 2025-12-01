The surprise new Travel Guides stars! MKR contestants set their sights on a new adventure

Jacinta and Mel, the controversial cousins from this season of My Kitchen Rules, are keen to join another reality TV show.

While speaking to the Daily Mail this week, the cousins from Sydney said they’d love to join the cast of Channel Nine’s Travel Guides.

“Yes, we’d do another reality show,” Mel told the publication. “We love it.”

“We want to do something travel-based,” Jacinta added. “Travel Guides, maybe even The Amazing Race. Something fun, chaotic and wild. We love chaos.”

Since being eliminated from the series in mid-September, Jacinta and Mel have opened up about the shock they felt when they discovered they’d been cast as this year’s villains and dubbed the “feisty cousins”.

Jacinta and Mel were shocked to learn they were this year’s villains. (Credit: Channel 7.)

“We didn’t even know we were the ‘Feisty Cousins’. We didn’t realise how we were being portrayed,” Jacinta told Yahoo! Lifestyle. “They made us look very serious a lot of the time, and I don’t really take life that seriously.”

Mel added that they didn’t intentionally cause drama and they didn’t think they’d be portrayed as “drama queens”.

“We didn’t go into the show with the intention to be these drama queens,” she said. “We actually do love to kind of take the piss and have a laugh… that’s another part of our personality that could have been brought out a little bit more.”

Jacinta, who works as a nutritionist, thought the series would help her show Australians more creative ways to eat a healthy diet.

“It wasn’t spun the way I thought we would be,” she admitted.

The NSW team also told our sister publication New Idea that their infamous feud with rival team Michael and Rielli wasn’t as serious as it was shown on screen.

The cousins are hoping to give reality TV another shot. (Credit: Channel 7.)

“We definitely had a lot of heightened emotions between Michael, Rielli and us, but all is fair in love and war,” Mel exclusively told New Idea.

“We really do love them, and Michael can be annoying at times, but we also love that about him.”

Jacinta also reflected on the moment she revealed she doesn’t eat meat, admitting she wasn’t expecting it to be such a divisive confession.

“I knew it would be a topic of conversation; however, I thought it would be a lot more positive,” Jacinta confessed.

“We didn’t expect it to go that way, but at the end of the day, I feel like it was a nice opportunity to have a voice for the people who in Australia who do eat similar to myself.”

