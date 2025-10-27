Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Karl & Sarah: Meet the new Travel Guides!

The breakfast hosts are used to early starts at least!
Travel Guides fans could be seeing some familiar faces pop up next season, with rumours that Karl Stefanovic and Sarah Abo are keen to join in the jetsetting.

According to a TV insider, the show’s hopes for a full celebrity edition hasn’t panned out, but there will still be some well-known stars popping up on certain episodes – starting with the Today team.

sarah abo karl stefanovic
(Credit: Getty)

“The hope is that Karl and Sarah’s contribution to the hit travel series will show them in a way that brekkie television has never allowed,” the source tells Woman’s Day.  “This is a chance for long-time fans to see Karl and Sarah in a way that has never been done.

“A Nine executive’s been overheard explaining the experiment as an opportunity to humanise them both and the extension of that is getting them to bond in a way that only happens on a shared holiday,” the source says. 

The cast of Travel Guides accepts Logie Award for Best Lifestyle Program during the 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards
The cast of Travel Guides accepts Logie Award for Best Lifestyle Program during the 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards (Credit: Getty)

Filming for the new season is said to be underway across Europe, with other celebrity names – including Eliza and Liberty from the 2023 season of The Block and Mitch Hibberd from Love Island Australia – expected to join the usual Travel Guides crew.

“It’s still the same hilarious, unscripted chaos people love but now with a touch of celebrity glitter,” the insider says of the push for a ratings boost.

The show has already seen success with guest reality stars Lucinda Light and Andrea Thompson, who travelled to Ireland for their episode. The Married At First Sight brides were a hit with the crew, with a source revealing, “Lucinda and Andrea have been a delight on set. They fit right in and bring great energy.”

Travel Guides’ Jono Fren and wife Dani are expecting their first child
Travel Guides’ Jono Fren and wife Dani are expecting their first child (Credit: Instagram)

The new cast shakeups come as one familiar face surprised fans this month.

Jono and Danielle Fren will have to invest in some more luggage, because they’ll soon have a third, smaller, member joining them on their travels.

The Travel Guides couple shared the news they’re expecting their first child in April next year, four years after their wedding. “I’ve had some incredible adventures around the globe, but nothing will top this next one,” Jono says.

Jono’s jetsetting family are equally over the moon, his sister Victoria gushing, “Aunty duties incoming!”

Woman's Day team

Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

