“Our greatest adventure awaits”: Travel Guides’ Jono Fren and wife Dani are expecting their first child

Congratulations are in order for fan-favourite Travel Guides star Jono Fren and his wife Danielle who have announced they are expecting!

The couple took to Instagram to confirm Dani’s exciting pregnancy news.

“I’ve had some incredible adventures around the globe, but nothing will top this next one. 🌎✈️➡️🍼👶🩷🩵 @dani.fren21 and I are excited to announce Baby Fren is due April 2026 ✨,” they wrote.

The pair were flooded with messages of support from fans of the show and fellow Travel Guides alike.

Karly Fisher commented, “Congratulations guys! ♥️♥️♥️,” while 2026 additions Eliza and Liberty wrote, “This is the best 😍😍😍,” and Kevin Moloney and Janetta Stones added, “Wonderful news guys xx.”

Jono’s sister Victoria also reposted the announcement alongside the caption, “Aunty duties incoming!”

Jono and Dani have been married for four years and first connected on Tinder in 2019.

Seven months later, Jono popped the question while the couple were on a holiday in the US, and the couple tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in June 2021.

Speaking to Woman’s Day about married life, the pair revealed why their “part-time” relationship works for them.

“I’m very grateful that Danielle does let me do Travel Guides every year, because I know it’s a big commitment and I am away for a long time,” Jono said. “So I’m just forever grateful that she lets me go away and have some fun.”

Danielle jokingly added, “Maybe that’s why our marriage works so well: ’cause we only have to put up with each other for half the year!”

