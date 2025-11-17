EXCLUSIVE: My Kitchen Rules 2025 winners Justin and Will: “We want our own show now!”

In the closest grand final in the show’s history, fan favourites Justin and Will were crowned the winners of My Kitchen Rules on Sunday night.

“I can’t believe it was that close,” says Justin who along with his co-chef scored 73 out of 80 in the final cook-off, with just a one point difference between them and runners-up Maria and Bailey. “That’s insane! Field goal!”

The pair, who became affectionately known as the show’s footy dads, tell Woman’s Day all the tension made for great TV!

“You want it to be a good battle where both teams are just giving it their all,” says Will. “It makes the win better. It came down to the wire.”

“It’s like the State of Origin when you have the third match decider, that’s what it felt like,” adds Justin, 40. “When it’s close, that’s when it’s exciting.”

While this season has been marred by drama, the boys reveal they watched the grand final with most of the cast at a viewing party in Sydney.

“Even Bailey and Maria!” says Justin of their opponents.

“Justin sat with Maria and Bailey and I just wanted to be at the back,” says Will.

“The three of us sat at the front just glued to the TV,” says Justin, who admits there were no hard feelings when the boys came out on top.

“They were stoked for us,” says Will, 36.

Now, the pair say they’re planning to splash the show’s $100,000 prize money on a family holiday – and investments for their kids.

But they won’t be taking too long a break!

The boys tell Woman’s Day a cooking and travel show of their own could be in the works!

“It’s on the vision board,” says Will. “But it’s a lot of work.”

“We’re definitely excited to explore this space – we’d be silly not to,” says Justin.

“Cooking, travels, review food, South Africa, Tonga, Off the Grid type of vibe,” adds Will of what they’re cooking up.

And you’d think they’d have earned a break from the kitchen back at home after their big win, but they say that isn’t the case.

“If anything, expectations are at an all-time high,” laughs Justin. “If you can cook 100 dishes, Justin and Will, you can cook for your family for the entire year!”

