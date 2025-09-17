Mel and Jacinta speak out after MKR ‘villain edit’ 

Despite joining My Kitchen Rules with hopes of sharing their love of food, Sydney cousins Mel and Jacinta quickly found themselves cast in a very different light during the 2025 season: as this season’s so-called “villains”.

Advertisement

The pair, dubbed the “Feisty Cousins,” were at the centre of several dramatic dinner table moments before being eliminated in Monday night’s episode.

Now, the pair are speaking following their departure, revealing they were shocked by how their time on the show was portrayed.

“We didn’t even know we were the ‘Feisty Cousins’. We didn’t realise how we were being portrayed,” Jacinta told Yahoo Lifestyle.

“They made us look very serious a lot of the time, and I don’t really take life that seriously.”

Advertisement

(Credit: Seven)

Mel added that while drama seemed to follow them throughout the competition, that wasn’t the side of themselves they expected to be highlighted.

“We didn’t go into the show with the intention to be these drama queens,” she said.

“We actually do love to kind of take the piss and have a laugh… that’s another part of our personality that could have been brought out a little bit more.”

Advertisement

(Credit: Seven)

Jacinta, who works as a nutritionist, had hoped her appearance would show Australians new ways to enjoy healthy home cooking, not just heated exchanges at the dinner table.

“It wasn’t spun the way I thought we would be,” she admitted.

Scroll on to see every team that’s been eliminated from MKR 2025.

Advertisement

Who has left My Kitchen Rules Australia in 2025?

(Credits: Seven) Mel & Jacinta Week one Mel and Jacinta were the first team eliminated in the 2025 season. After the first Instant Restaurant round, they landed at the bottom of the leaderboard with a total score of 50, and were sent home.

You can watch My Kitchen Rules on Channel 7 and 7plus.

Advertisement

Related