The My Kitchen Rules judges spill on arguments, drama, and being banned from socials

'We're like a married couple!'
Manu and Colin dressed in nice suits, smiling against a maroon backdrop for My Kitchen Rules 2025.
Things are heating up in the kitchen for MKR season 15!
CH7

They’ve spent 15 years judging Australia’s best (and worst) home cooks, but for My Kitchen Rules hosts and acclaimed chefs Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge, their off-camera relationship is just as delicious as the food on the table.

“We’re like a married couple,” admits Colin, 50, with a laugh. “We even need separation periods after filming because we’re ready to kill each other… but then we miss each other and hang out again.”

Two contestants serve Manu and Colin on set of My Kitchen Rules 2025.
Dinner is served… with a side order of drama. (Credit: CH7)

The two admit the longest they’ve gone without talking is a month.

“We both agreed we needed a break,” explains Manu, also 50.

But, this season, the bromance is back on and a meat-versus-vegetarian showdown in the opening episodes is just a tasty entrée to the fiery dramatic feast to come, the pair assure viewers.

“That’s modern life, really,” Colin says. “Not everyone eats meat and throwing that into the mix was good to see how people manage it – or didn’t, in this case. And, if you think, you’ve seen it all, get ready – it all goes up 100 per cent.”

While viewers love the explosive dinner-party showdowns, Manu says it’s the trademark blend of “food, drama and sweetness” that keeps MKR cooking.

Manu Fieldel and Colin Fassnidge at the 2025 TV WEEK Logie Awards.
The pair were cheeky as ever at this year’s Logie Awards. (Credit: Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)
“You can’t just have everyone fighting, and you can’t just have everyone loving each other either,” Colin adds. “You need that mix.”

Off camera, the pair’s bond is strengthened by long filming trips across Australia.

“When we’re away, we get an apartment together, rather than two hotels,” Colin reveals. “I’ll bring a nice steak to surprise Manu, and we’ll cook together. Then he makes breakfast. It’s like knowing what your wife likes!”

But that closeness doesn’t prevent them being ruthless at the judging table.

“We’ve had some damned good food this year,” Manu says.

“But we’ve also had a lamb shoulder with fish sauce… Absolutely minging,” Colin adds.

My Kitchen Rules judge Manu and his wife and kids pose for a photo in front of a cake.
Manu with wife Clarissa, son Jonti and daughter Charlee. (Credit: Instagram)

While some contestants throughout the seasons have played the ‘yia yia’ or ‘nonna’ card for sentimental points, Colin warns that it doesn’t guarantee a win.

“My grandmother couldn’t even boil water,” he deadpans.

Despite that, both chefs credit family for sparking their passion… Colin with hearty Irish stews and Manu as a sixth-generation French chef surrounded by culinary tradition. That shared foundation is what makes them click.

“But if we ever had to cook together in an instant restaurant [like on MKR]?” Colin smirks.

“It would be great food, but I’d strangle him before dessert,” grins Manu. “There’d be arguments, but it’d make great TV.”

Colin Fassnidge with his wife and kids all posing in bucket hats for a mirror selfie.
Colin’s kids made him sign a contract over his social media usage! (Credit: Instagram)

However, Manu, a father of two, and Colin, who has two daughters, doubts their children would be tuning into their instant restaurant if it ever made it to air.

“They’ve asked me to quit all my TV shows now that they’re teenagers,” Colin says. “They’re embarrassed. They made me sign a contract that I’m not allowed to take pictures of them and put them on social media anymore.

“I actually find it quite refreshing in this day and age, when everyone wants to be on screen.”

