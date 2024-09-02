The family favourite reality cooking series, My Kitchen Rules will return for another incredible season in 2024.

Returning for the 14th season are fan-favourite chefs and real-life best friends Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge as judges, travelling around Australia to meet passionate cooks in the comfort of their own home.

Colin and Manu return as judges. (Credit: Seven)

With a new season comes new contestants, new challenges, and new conflict.

As cooking fans patiently wait for the new season, we’ve answered all your burning questions about the 2024 season of My Kitchen Rules below.

Who are the MKR 2024 contestants?

Channel Seven slowly released the identities of this year’s contestants in the lead up to the season, and now all of the competitors have been revealed!

Check out our contestants article to meet this year’s confirmed home cooks!

This year’s home cooks. (Credit: Seven)

When does MKR 2024 release?

Channel Seven has officially confirmed the premiere date for the 14th season.

In 2024, MKR will air on Monday 9 September at 7.30pm.

Who are the judges?

It wouldn’t be MKR without the fan-favourites Colin Fassnidge and Manu Feildel. Irish-born Colin has featured on the series for ten seasons before working alongside French-born Manu.

While it was a rocky beginning for the pair, their friendship flourished when they got to know each other.

As of yet, it is unclear if beloved home-cook Nigella Lawson will make a grand appearance for 2024. She did make a guest appearance in 2022 and 2023.