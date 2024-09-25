Contestants on My Kitchen Rules have started to fear their place on the leader board as harsh eliminations begin to discover who will win the 2024 season.

With the heat radiating from the kitchen, arguments and tears come as no surprise. But round one offered the most explosive twist as two teams were eliminated from the MKR competition, and three Gatecrashers were introduced.

(Credit: Seven)

“We have said all along on MKR to expect the unexpected,” host Colin Fassnidge said after the first round. “There’s a twist coming. Every place on the leader board matters at the end of the night you will find out why.”

Each contestant must score the dishes as presented by their fellow teammates, in which their score will be combined with the hosts Colin and Manu Feildel.

Discover who has been eliminated from the 2024 My Kitchen Rules competition below.

(Credit: Seven) Ash & Cassie WA Ash and Cassie were unfortunately eliminated following the first round as they were placed second last. (Credit: Seven) Danny & Sonia QLD Placed last on the leader board after the first round, Danny and Sonia from QLD were eliminated from MKR.