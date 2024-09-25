  •  
Home Entertainment Reality TV

These contestants couldn’t handle the heat on My Kitchen Rules 2024

See who has been eliminated as it happens.
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Profile picture of Tia Thomas Profile
Loading the player...

Contestants on My Kitchen Rules have started to fear their place on the leader board as harsh eliminations begin to discover who will win the 2024 season.

With the heat radiating from the kitchen, arguments and tears come as no surprise. But round one offered the most explosive twist as two teams were eliminated from the MKR competition, and three Gatecrashers were introduced.

(Credit: Seven)

“We have said all along on MKR to expect the unexpected,” host Colin Fassnidge said after the first round. “There’s a twist coming. Every place on the leader board matters at the end of the night you will find out why.”

Each contestant must score the dishes as presented by their fellow teammates, in which their score will be combined with the hosts Colin and Manu Feildel.

Discover who has been eliminated from the 2024 My Kitchen Rules competition below.

(Credit: Seven)

Ash & Cassie

WA

Ash and Cassie were unfortunately eliminated following the first round as they were placed second last.

(Credit: Seven)

Danny & Sonia

QLD

Placed last on the leader board after the first round, Danny and Sonia from QLD were eliminated from MKR.

Profile picture of Tia Thomas
Profile Tia Thomas Senior Digital Content Producer

After completing a Bachelor of Communication, majoring in Journalism and Media Production, Tia began her career in media 2022. She writes on the Now To Love website, particularly for the legacy brand TV Week and manages its social media platforms. She is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer on Now To Love, writing predominately for TV Week while managing all its social media platforms. It is here she can combine her professional and personal passions for reality TV, drama, celebrity, Australian and International TV – and donning her favourite clothes for a red carpet to interview some of television’s best.

Related stories