MKR fans disappointed as they discover Lawrence’s acting past

Hannah and Lawrence are the Western Australian lovebirds showing off their culinary skills in the 2024 season of My Kitchen Rules, but they certainly aren’t newbies to television.

Hannah Campbell and Lawrence Murphy are the loud and outgoing personalities often stirring the pot during MKR dinner parties.

Hannah and Lawrence have been dating for two years. (Credit: Channel 7)

This isn’t Hannah’s first round of reality TV having appeared on the 2020 season of Big Brother Australia. However, she did admit MKR was much harder in an interview with TV WEEK.

“But let me tell you, MKR was 1000 times harder. I would do Big Brother every single year if I could. MKR, I don’t think I’d go back and do that,” she said.

Now, fans have only recently discovered that her boyfriend Lawrence was also no newcomer to the ways of television.

Lawrence has starred on The Twelve and The Claremont Murders. (Credit: Channel 7)

While Lawrence’s acting past was no secret, fans have spiralled after someone shared a picture of Lawrence in Binge’s legal drama The Twelve to a Facebook group.

The MKR contestant starred as an uncredited character in the show.

“Look who I spotted on the Aussie drama The Twelve, season 2!” a fan captioned the photo.

Lawrence has also starred in The Claremont Murders which featured Kate Ritchie and Erik Thomson.

Hannah competed Big Brother in 2020. (Credit: Channel 7)

In the past, fans have not responded well to actors starring as contestants on reality television. But it happens more than fans may think including Sharon Johal on The Block also starred in Neighbours, Madeleine Maxwell from Married At First Sight Australia 2024 acted on Home and Away, and many more.

Unfortunately, fans began to question whether of not Lawrence was a paid actor.

“Opens up the possibility of them all being paid actors,” one fan wrote.

“Oh what a shame! Ruins everything,” another added.

Another commented: “Makes sense now.”

