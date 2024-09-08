Having appeared on Big Brother in 2020, and having recently filmed My Kitchen Rules with her boyfriend Lawrence, Hannah has no doubt which one she’d rather do again.

“I thought if I can do Big Brother, being locked in a house with randoms, I could do MKR,” she tells TV WEEK. “But let me tell you, MKR was 1000 times harder. I would do Big Brother every single year if I could. MKR, I don’t think I’d go back and do that!”

My Kitchen Rules teammates Hannah and Lawrence will test their relationship in the kitchen. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Hannah and Lawrence, a filmmaker and actor who has appeared in The Twelve and The Claremont Murders, have been dating for almost two years.

“Let me tell you, I kissed lots of frogs,” Hannah laughs, “but they all led me to my Prince Charming.”

The WA couple are keen to get married, and they’ve agreed to start trying for a baby in just under a year.

“We’ve got to wait till I’m 32 and then pop goes the weasel!” Hannah adds. “I love babies.”

Hannah competed in tough challenges on Big Brother, but she says My Kitchen Rules is “1000 times harder”. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Lawrence’s mother passed away when he was just two years old. For much of his childhood, his family struggled with shared meals and celebrations.

“You’re constantly thinking about the person who’s missing,” he explains.

After meeting Hannah, food became a more important part of Lawrence’s life.

“I just realised how food and family and love, it all comes together.”

Hannah and Lawrence make a great team on My Kitchen Rules – but what kind of trouble will Hannah stir up? (Credit: Channel Seven )

In the first round of MKR’s instant restaurants this week, Hannah stirs up drama by reporting on something said behind one team’s back – and also sharing some very interesting information about another contestant.

“I’m the table gossiper,” she admits. “I just don’t know when to shut my mouth.”

But Lawrence insists that Hannah is “actually the most truthful, honest person you’ll meet”.

“I think it took people some time to adjust to the ball of energy and honesty that is Hannah.”