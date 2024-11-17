My Kitchen Rules’ Caz and Fergus: “We were sure they cooked better!”

It’s official, My Kitchen Rules has its first-ever mother-son team in the final! Caz and Fergus have made history, and they still can’t quite believe it!

“It feels incredible,” Caz gushes, still in disbelief. “We entered the competition hoping to get through the first round. Making it this far is like a dream come true.”

Fergus agrees, “We were honestly gobsmacked. There were a few tears when we realised we’d made it!”

RECIPE FOR SUCCESS

Caz and Fergus faced off against mother-daughter duo Janey and Maddie in a nail-biting semifinal, edging them out by just one point. Fergus admits, “We were sure they’d cooked a better three courses that night. It was such a tight competition.”

(Credit: Seven )

But the semifinal wasn’t just about cooking skills, it was a test of nerves. “It was high pressure,” Caz says, “But we gave it our all.”

The mother-son team’s close bond has been on full display throughout the competition, which has been the most time they’ve spent together in years – since Fergus moved out at age 15 to pursue a music career.

“We were a bit apprehensive at first,” Caz admits. “We only had one disagreement the whole time – about how Fergus wrapped the spring rolls!”

DREAM TAKES SHAPE

Beyond MKR, Caz and Fergus have been cooking up something else, their dream restaurant in Tasmania. Caz has long envisioned a shared-table venue, where guests can enjoy a relaxed, communal dining experience paired with live music.

“It’s not just a dream any more,” Caz says. “We’ve made huge progress, and the kitchen is being installed tomorrow!”

(Credit: Seven)

Fergus, a talented musician discovered by Justin Timberlake, can’t wait to bring his music into the mix. He says, “I’ll be playing whenever I can get to Tassie.”

Caz says winning the $100K prize would go a long way to finishing their project, adding, “Cooking is my way of showing people how much I care. It’s about bringing everyone together.”

So what can guests expect when the doors open? Caz shares, “We want to showcase the best of what our region has to offer. It could be a Middle Eastern feast one month and a French-inspired menu the next – it depends what’s in season.”

And yes, they’ve got a wishlist of VIPs for opening night… “We’d love to have Manu and Colin there!” Caz hints.

