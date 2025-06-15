Televisions night of nights has returned for 2025 with the 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards, and the nominees have finally been revealed.
The nominees list is full of Australia’s favourite television shows and stars – but has your favourite made the list?
In the 65 years of the TV WEEK Logies, there have been some iconic acceptance speeches including Carrie Bickmore and Felix Cameron. Another iconic moment was when Hamish and Andy introduced The Voice to the Logies with red swivel chairs on stage! But we’re also looking forward to seeing the glamorous frocks and classy tuxedos walking the red carpet.
The nominees breakfast held on June 16 revealed a new award category! The Ray Martin Award for Most Popular News or Public Affairs Reporter has been added alongside the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent and the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter.
Returning as host for the 2025 TV WEEK Logie Awards is beloved TV personality and comedian, Sam Pang.
The 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards will take place on August 3, broadcast live on Seven and 7Plus.
Continue scrolling to see all the nominees and their categories for the 2025 TV WEEK Logie Awards.
TV WEEK Gold Logie – Most Popular Personality on Australian Television
- Ally Langdon, A Current Affair, The Olympic Games Paris 2024, 9Network
- Hamish Blake, LEGO Masters Australia, 9Network
- Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
- Lisa Millar, Back Roads, ABC News Breakfast, Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now, Muster Dogs: Collies & Kelpies, ABC
- Lynne McGranger, Home and Away, Seven Network
- Poh Ling Yeow, MasterChef Australia, Network 10
- Sonia Kruger, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars, Logies Red Carpet Show, Seven Network
Berton Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter
- Hamish Blake, LEGO Masters Australia, 9Network
- Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
- Ricki-Lee, Australian Idol, Seven Network
- Sonia Kruger, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars, Logies Red Carpet Show, Seven Network
- Todd Woodbridge, Tipping Point Australia, Australian Open, The Olympic Games Paris 2024, Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, 9Network
- Zan Rowe, Take 5 With Zan Rowe, ABC New Year’s Eve, ABC
Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent
- Guy Montgomery, Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee, ABC
- Hailey Pinto, Home and Away, Seven Network
- Jenny Tian, Taskmaster Australia, Network 10
- Kate Miller-Heidke, The Voice, Seven Network
- Kylah Day, Territory, Netflix
- Sofia Levin, MasterChef Australia, Network 10
Ray Martin Award for Most Popular News or Public Affairs Presenter
- Ally Langdon, A Current Affair, 9Network
- David Speers, Insiders, ABC
- Michael Usher, 7NEWS, 7NEWS Spotlight, Seven Network
- Peter Overton, 9News, 9Network
- Sarah Ferguson, 7.30, ABC
- Tara Brown, 60 Minutes, Dangerous Lies: Unmasking Belle Gibson, 9Network
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Best Lead Actor in a Drama
- Lloyd Griffith, Return To Paradise, ABC
- Michael Dorman, Territory, Netflix
- Robert Taylor, Territory, Netflix
- Sam Corlett, Territory, Netflix
- Sam Neill, The Twelve, BINGE / FOXTEL
- Tai Hara, Return To Paradise, ABC
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Best Lead Actress in a Drama
- Alycia Debnam-Carey, Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix
- Anna Samson, Return To Paradise, ABC
- Anna Torv, Territory, Netflix
- Ayesha Madon, Heartbreak High, Netflix
- Kaitlyn Dever, Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix
- Lynne McGranger, Home and Away, Seven Network
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Best Lead Actor in a Comedy
- Aaron Chen, Fisk, ABC
- Ben Miller, Austin, ABC
- Clancy Brown, Good Cop/Bad Cop, Stan
- Luke Cook, Good Cop/Bad Cop, Stan
- Michael Theo, Austin, ABC
- Patrick Brammall, Colin From Accounts, BINGE / FOXTEL
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Best Lead Actress in a Comedy
- Harriet Dyer, Colin From Accounts, BINGE / FOXTEL
- Jenna Owen, Nugget is Dead: A Christmas Story, Stan
- Kitty Flanagan, Fisk, ABC
- Leighton Meester, Good Cop/Bad Cop, Stan
- Sally Phillips, Austin, ABC
- Vic Zerbst, Nugget is Dead: A Christmas Story, Stan
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Best Supporting Actor
- Ashley Zukerman, Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix
- Darren Gilshenan, Colin From Accounts, BINGE / FOXTEL
- Glenn Butcher, Fisk, ABC
- Mark Coles Smith, Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix
- Matt Nable, Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix
- Sam Delich, Territory, Netflix
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Best Supporting Actress
- Aisha Dee, Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix
- Chloé Hayden, Heartbreak High, Netflix
- Julia Zemiro, Fisk, ABC
- Marg Downey, The Newsreader, ABC
- Michelle Lim Davidson, The Newsreader, ABC
- Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix
Best Drama Program
- Bump, Stan
- Heartbreak High, Netflix
- Return To Paradise, ABC
- Territory, Netflix
- The Newsreader, ABC
- The Twelve, BINGE / FOXTEL
Best Miniseries or Telemovie
- Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix
- Critical Incident, Stan
- Fake, Paramount+
- How To Make Gravy, BINGE / FOXTEL
- Human Error, 9Network
- Plum, ABC
Best Entertainment Program
- ABC New Year’s Eve, ABC
- Australian Idol, Seven Network
- Countdown 50 Years On, ABC
- Dancing With The Stars, Seven Network
- The Voice, Seven Network
- Vision Australia’s Carols by Candlelight, 9Network
Best Current Affairs Program
- 60 Minutes, 9Network
- 7.30, ABC
- 7NEWS Spotlight, Seven Network
- A Current Affair, 9Network
- Australian Story, ABC
- Four Corners, ABC
Best Scripted Comedy Program
- Austin, ABC
- Colin From Accounts, BINGE / FOXTEL
- Fisk, ABC
- Good Cop/Bad Cop, Stan
- Melbourne International Comedy Festival, ABC
- Optics, ABC
Best Comedy Entertainment Program
- Gruen, ABC
- Hard Quiz, ABC
- Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10
- Sam Pang Tonight, Network 10
- Thank God You’re Here, Network 10
- The Weekly with Charlie Pickering, ABC
Best Competition Reality Program
- Alone Australia, SBS
- Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn II, Network 10
- LEGO Masters Australia, 9Network
- MasterChef Australia, Network 10
- My Kitchen Rules, Seven Network
- The Block, 9Network
Best Structured Reality Program
- Farmer Wants A Wife, Seven Network
- Gogglebox Australia, Network 10
- Married At First Sight, 9Network
- Muster Dogs: Collies & Kelpies, ABC
- Shark Tank Australia, Network 10
- The Real Housewives of Sydney, BINGE / FOXTEL
Best Lifestyle Progam
- Better Homes and Gardens, Seven Network
- Do You Want To Live Forever?, 9Network
- Gardening Australia, ABC
- Grand Designs Australia, ABC
- Restoration Australia, ABC
- Travel Guides, 9Network
Best News Coverage or Public Affairs Report
- Betrayal of Trust, Four Corners, ABC
- Building Bad, 60 Minutes, 9Network
- Courage & Science, A Current Affair, 9Network
- Cyclone Alfred, 7NEWS, Seven Network
- Melbourne Protests, Sunrise, Seven Network
- Trump Assassination Attempt, 7NEWS, Seven Network
Best Factual or Documentary Program
- Big Miracles, 9Network
- Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story, Seven Network
- Miriam Margolyes Impossibly Australian, ABC
- The Assembly, ABC
- Tsunami: 20 Years On, 9Network
- Unbreakable: The Jelena Dokic Story, 9Network
Best Sports Coverage
- 2024 AFL Finals Series, Seven Network
- 2024 State of Origin, 9Network
- 2025 Australian Open Finals, 9Network
- Australia v India: Border – Gavaskar Trophy, Kayo Sports / FOXTEL
- CommBank Matildas V China PR, Network 10
- The Olympic Games Paris 2024, 9Network / Stan Sport
Best Children’s Program
- Bluey, ABC
- Ginger and the Vegesaurs, ABC
- Hard Quiz Kids, ABC
- Little J & Big Cuz, NITV / ABC
- Play School, ABC
- Rock Island Mysteries, Network 10