Televisions night of nights has returned for 2025 with the 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards, and the nominees have finally been revealed.

Advertisement

The nominees list is full of Australia’s favourite television shows and stars – but has your favourite made the list?

(Credit: Seven)

In the 65 years of the TV WEEK Logies, there have been some iconic acceptance speeches including Carrie Bickmore and Felix Cameron. Another iconic moment was when Hamish and Andy introduced The Voice to the Logies with red swivel chairs on stage! But we’re also looking forward to seeing the glamorous frocks and classy tuxedos walking the red carpet.

The nominees breakfast held on June 16 revealed a new award category! The Ray Martin Award for Most Popular News or Public Affairs Reporter has been added alongside the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent and the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter.

Advertisement

Returning as host for the 2025 TV WEEK Logie Awards is beloved TV personality and comedian, Sam Pang.

The 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards will take place on August 3, broadcast live on Seven and 7Plus.

Continue scrolling to see all the nominees and their categories for the 2025 TV WEEK Logie Awards.

TV WEEK Gold Logie – Most Popular Personality on Australian Television

Ally Langdon, A Current Affair, The Olympic Games Paris 2024, 9Network

A Current Affair, The Olympic Games Paris 2024, 9Network Hamish Blake , LEGO Masters Australia, 9Network

, LEGO Masters Australia, 9Network Julia Morris , I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10 Lisa Millar , Back Roads, ABC News Breakfast, Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now, Muster Dogs: Collies & Kelpies, ABC

, Back Roads, ABC News Breakfast, Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now, Muster Dogs: Collies & Kelpies, ABC Lynne McGranger , Home and Away, Seven Network

, Home and Away, Seven Network Poh Ling Yeow , MasterChef Australia, Network 10

, MasterChef Australia, Network 10 Sonia Kruger, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars, Logies Red Carpet Show, Seven Network

Berton Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter

Hamish Blake , LEGO Masters Australia, 9Network

, LEGO Masters Australia, 9Network Julia Morris , I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10 Ricki-Lee , Australian Idol, Seven Network

, Australian Idol, Seven Network Sonia Kruger , The Voice, Dancing With The Stars, Logies Red Carpet Show, Seven Network

, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars, Logies Red Carpet Show, Seven Network Todd Woodbridge , Tipping Point Australia, Australian Open, The Olympic Games Paris 2024, Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, 9Network

, Tipping Point Australia, Australian Open, The Olympic Games Paris 2024, Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, 9Network Zan Rowe, Take 5 With Zan Rowe, ABC New Year’s Eve, ABC

(Credit: Nine)

Advertisement

Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent

Guy Montgomery , Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee, ABC

, Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee, ABC Hailey Pinto , Home and Away, Seven Network

, Home and Away, Seven Network Jenny Tian , Taskmaster Australia, Network 10

, Taskmaster Australia, Network 10 Kate Miller-Heidke , The Voice, Seven Network

, The Voice, Seven Network Kylah Day , Territory, Netflix

, Territory, Netflix Sofia Levin, MasterChef Australia, Network 10

Ray Martin Award for Most Popular News or Public Affairs Presenter

Ally Langdon , A Current Affair, 9Network

, A Current Affair, 9Network David Speers , Insiders, ABC

, Insiders, ABC Michael Usher , 7NEWS, 7NEWS Spotlight, Seven Network

, 7NEWS, 7NEWS Spotlight, Seven Network Peter Overton , 9News, 9Network

, 9News, 9Network Sarah Ferguson , 7.30, ABC

, 7.30, ABC Tara Brown, 60 Minutes, Dangerous Lies: Unmasking Belle Gibson, 9Network

TV WEEK Silver Logie – Best Lead Actor in a Drama

Lloyd Griffith , Return To Paradise, ABC

, Return To Paradise, ABC Michael Dorman , Territory, Netflix

, Territory, Netflix Robert Taylor , Territory, Netflix

, Territory, Netflix Sam Corlett , Territory, Netflix

, Territory, Netflix Sam Neill , The Twelve, BINGE / FOXTEL

, The Twelve, BINGE / FOXTEL Tai Hara, Return To Paradise, ABC

TV WEEK Silver Logie – Best Lead Actress in a Drama

Alycia Debnam-Carey , Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix

, Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix Anna Samson , Return To Paradise, ABC

, Return To Paradise, ABC Anna Torv , Territory, Netflix

, Territory, Netflix Ayesha Madon , Heartbreak High, Netflix

, Heartbreak High, Netflix Kaitlyn Dever , Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix

, Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix Lynne McGranger, Home and Away, Seven Network

(Credit: Getty)

TV WEEK Silver Logie – Best Lead Actor in a Comedy

Aaron Chen , Fisk, ABC

, Fisk, ABC Ben Miller , Austin, ABC

, Austin, ABC Clancy Brown , Good Cop/Bad Cop, Stan

, Good Cop/Bad Cop, Stan Luke Cook , Good Cop/Bad Cop, Stan

, Good Cop/Bad Cop, Stan Michael Theo , Austin, ABC

, Austin, ABC Patrick Brammall, Colin From Accounts, BINGE / FOXTEL

TV WEEK Silver Logie – Best Lead Actress in a Comedy

Harriet Dyer , Colin From Accounts, BINGE / FOXTEL

, Colin From Accounts, BINGE / FOXTEL Jenna Owen , Nugget is Dead: A Christmas Story, Stan

, Nugget is Dead: A Christmas Story, Stan Kitty Flanagan , Fisk, ABC

, Fisk, ABC Leighton Meester , Good Cop/Bad Cop, Stan

, Good Cop/Bad Cop, Stan Sally Phillips , Austin, ABC

, Austin, ABC Vic Zerbst, Nugget is Dead: A Christmas Story, Stan

TV WEEK Silver Logie – Best Supporting Actor

Ashley Zukerman , Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix

, Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix Darren Gilshenan , Colin From Accounts, BINGE / FOXTEL

, Colin From Accounts, BINGE / FOXTEL Glenn Butcher , Fisk, ABC

, Fisk, ABC Mark Coles Smith , Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix

, Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix Matt Nable , Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix

, Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix Sam Delich, Territory, Netflix

TV WEEK Silver Logie – Best Supporting Actress

Aisha Dee , Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix

, Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix Chloé Hayden , Heartbreak High, Netflix

, Heartbreak High, Netflix Julia Zemiro , Fisk, ABC

, Fisk, ABC Marg Downey , The Newsreader, ABC

, The Newsreader, ABC Michelle Lim Davidson , The Newsreader, ABC

, The Newsreader, ABC Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix

(Credit: Binge)

Best Drama Program

Bump , Stan

, Stan Heartbreak High , Netflix

, Netflix Return To Paradise , ABC

, ABC Territory , Netflix

, Netflix The Newsreader , ABC

, ABC The Twelve, BINGE / FOXTEL

Best Miniseries or Telemovie

Apple Cider Vinegar , Netflix

, Netflix Critical Incident , Stan

, Stan Fake , Paramount+

, Paramount+ How To Make Gravy , BINGE / FOXTEL

, BINGE / FOXTEL Human Error , 9Network

, 9Network Plum, ABC

Best Entertainment Program

ABC New Year’s Eve , ABC

, ABC Australian Idol , Seven Network

, Seven Network Countdown 50 Years On , ABC

, ABC Dancing With The Stars , Seven Network

, Seven Network The Voice , Seven Network

, Seven Network Vision Australia’s Carols by Candlelight, 9Network

(Credit: Nine)

Best Current Affairs Program

60 Minutes , 9Network

, 9Network 7.30 , ABC

, ABC 7NEWS Spotlight , Seven Network

, Seven Network A Current Affair , 9Network

, 9Network Australian Story , ABC

, ABC Four Corners, ABC

Best Scripted Comedy Program

Austin , ABC

, ABC Colin From Accounts , BINGE / FOXTEL

, BINGE / FOXTEL Fisk , ABC

, ABC Good Cop/Bad Cop , Stan

, Stan Melbourne International Comedy Festival , ABC

, ABC Optics, ABC

Best Comedy Entertainment Program

Gruen , ABC

, ABC Hard Quiz , ABC

, ABC Have You Been Paying Attention? , Network 10

, Network 10 Sam Pang Tonight , Network 10

, Network 10 Thank God You’re Here , Network 10

, Network 10 The Weekly with Charlie Pickering, ABC

Best Competition Reality Program

Alone Australia, SBS

SBS Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn II , Network 10

, Network 10 LEGO Masters Australia , 9Network

, 9Network MasterChef Australia , Network 10

, Network 10 My Kitchen Rules , Seven Network

, Seven Network The Block, 9Network

Best Structured Reality Program

Farmer Wants A Wife , Seven Network

, Seven Network Gogglebox Australia , Network 10

, Network 10 Married At First Sight , 9Network

, 9Network Muster Dogs: Collies & Kelpies , ABC

, ABC Shark Tank Australia , Network 10

, Network 10 The Real Housewives of Sydney, BINGE / FOXTEL

Best Lifestyle Progam

Better Homes and Gardens , Seven Network

, Seven Network Do You Want To Live Forever? , 9Network

, 9Network Gardening Australia , ABC

, ABC Grand Designs Australia , ABC

, ABC Restoration Australia , ABC

, ABC Travel Guides, 9Network

(Credit: Nine)

Advertisement

Best News Coverage or Public Affairs Report

Betrayal of Trust, Four Corners, ABC

Four Corners, ABC Building Bad , 60 Minutes, 9Network

, 60 Minutes, 9Network Courage & Science , A Current Affair, 9Network

, A Current Affair, 9Network Cyclone Alfred , 7NEWS, Seven Network

, 7NEWS, Seven Network Melbourne Protests , Sunrise, Seven Network

, Sunrise, Seven Network Trump Assassination Attempt, 7NEWS, Seven Network

Best Factual or Documentary Program

Big Miracles , 9Network

, 9Network Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story , Seven Network

, Seven Network Miriam Margolyes Impossibly Australian , ABC

, ABC The Assembly , ABC

, ABC Tsunami: 20 Years On , 9Network

, 9Network Unbreakable: The Jelena Dokic Story, 9Network

Best Sports Coverage

2024 AFL Finals Series , Seven Network

, Seven Network 2024 State of Origin , 9Network

, 9Network 2025 Australian Open Finals , 9Network

, 9Network Australia v India: Border – Gavaskar Trophy , Kayo Sports / FOXTEL

, Kayo Sports / FOXTEL CommBank Matildas V China PR , Network 10

, Network 10 The Olympic Games Paris 2024, 9Network / Stan Sport

Best Children’s Program

Bluey , ABC

, ABC Ginger and the Vegesaurs , ABC

, ABC Hard Quiz Kids , ABC

, ABC Little J & Big Cuz , NITV / ABC

, NITV / ABC Play School , ABC

, ABC Rock Island Mysteries, Network 10

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.