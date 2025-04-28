Sofia Levin is a relatively new name and face in the world of MasterChef Australia, having started as a new judge for the 2024 season.

Fans of the show may be wondering: just who is Sofia Levin? We’ve done some research…

Sofia is constantly travelling and trying new cuisines. (Image: Instagram)

WHO IS SOFIA LEVIN?

Sofia Levin is a Melbourne-based food critic and journalist, whose motto for her followers is to #EatCuriously.

She has been writing about food for 15 years and also has her own website, The Seasoned Traveller, which is all about celebrating cultural diversity through food.

Additionally, Sofia has appeared on some TV shows including Postcards and The Cook Up with Adam Liaw.

In her newsletter, the journalist spoke about her new venture on MasterChef, saying, “Of course it’s nerve-racking, but I’m taking MasterChef as a MasterResponsibility.

“Everyone has varying comfort zones and levels of open-mindedness, and I’ve always believed the best versions of people emerge when we expand them. What better place to teach, learn, and grow than on the world’s most popular reality cooking show.”

She is one of the new judges on MasterChef 2024. (Image: Channel 10)

DOES SOFIA LEVIN HAVE A BOYFRIEND?

It is currently unknown whether Sofia is in a relationship, but some sneaky snaps posted by the foodie have had fans speculating she may have a new partner.

As a big food and travel lover, Sofia often documents her experiences via social media, and some of her more recent photos have featured her rumoured boyfriend.

According to Yahoo Lifestyle, the mystery man’s name is Will Dyer and he runs La Carta Wines, a wine-importing company.

It would only make sense that Sofia would go for someone with similar interests as her, and the pair look super happy together in the limited photos we’ve seen of them together.

Sofia posted this picture in September 2023 where her rumoured new partner can be seen in the mirror reflection in the background. (Image: Instagram)

Sofia was previously linked to Matt John who runs Sydney eatery Epic Pizza. The couple appear to have married in 2017, as Sofia shared photos to Instagram of the former couple alongside the caption: “Celebrated a birthday and a pre-wedding this weekend before we fly OS for the festivities. The civil ceremony team let us sneak in @lifeofjinkee as our ring bearer […] Completely blissed out and overwhelmed. And only 9 sleeps until we fly to Lombok! Thank you to everyone who made it special, but especially to my perfect match for always keeping me on my toes ❤️”

However, it seems they went their separate ways a few years later, as Matt was not featured in any of Sofia’s Instagram posts from 2019 onwards, and in 2021 there were photos uploaded by the now-MasterChef judge no longer wearing her engagement ring.

The pair were engaged and planning their wedding when she spoke to Woman’s Day in 2016, and that same year, reports circulated that Sofia was involved with Today Show presenter Karl Stefanovic just months after his divorce from his first wife, Cass.

Sofia with her former partner Matt. (Image: Instagram)

“It’s not true at all, we’re just friends,” Sofia told Woman’s Day at the time.

The food blogger first met Karl when she starred on a segment on the Today Show alongside celebrity chef Luke Mangan.

“We’re just mates and have stayed in contact since that shoot,” said the Melbourne-based foodie.

Sofia’s fiancé at the time said he found the whole scenario laughable.

“We’re all friends, I’ve hung out with Karl and Sofia together,” he said.

